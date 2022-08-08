closer
The Kanye West and Kim Kardashian saga is raging Kardashian was disgusted via the rapper’s “terrifying” memoir about her breakup with Pete Davidson.

A source said Daily Mail “Kim won’t stand for this. She’s demanding Kanye be fired, but he won’t.”

She was upset about an Instagram post Kanye made, referring to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s relationship with Davidson.

West posted a fake cover of “The New York Times” saying “Skate” Davidson, Kanye’s nickname for Pete, “dies at 28.”

Kanye West posted this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times".

Kanye West Deletes Twitter, Instagram Accounts — Again

Kardashian is not happy. A source told the Daily Mail, “She’s fiercely defending Pete. She won’t get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated people she loves and respects… She’s tried really hard to have a good co-parenting situation. The kids.”

The couple shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Keertana.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. West is too famous to dislike Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West’s obsession with the relationship comes from him Not interested in divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post after Kardashian and Davidson spent Valentine’s Day together, West wrote, “I don’t have a beef with Kim, I love my family so that story is not giving up on my family.”

Meanwhile, DavidsonHe, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that read “What… I feel s–t” the day after the rumours. He and Kardashian are over.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week.

Davidson has yet to comment on West’s Instagram post.

Fans took to the comment section, with mixed reactions.

One wrote, “YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK,” while another commented, “Put this god down. You are free to rise up.”

Kanye West posted a fake "The New York Times" The front page of his Instagram suggests the death of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.