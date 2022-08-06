Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has ended

type here...
(CNN)Kate is no more.

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple told CNN.
“They broke up amicably this week due to distance and schedules,” the source said.
    Jodi, who became Instagram official In March and their done Red carpet debut in MayHave been lovingly connected since October 2021.
      In an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson while she hosted “Saturday Night Live” and hooking up with him.
      “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe,” Kardashian said On Show n, Davidson noted that he did not attend the after-show party. Later, she said, she decided to pursue him.
      “I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and said, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?'” she said. “And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ I texted him. I never thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him’.”
        Davidson the rest The long-running comedy sketch show ended last season after eight years.
          Kardashian Declared legally unmarried A Los Angeles court in March, after her estranged husband, musician Kanye West, filed a motion to oppose months earlier.
          The former couple, who had a contentious divorce battle, have four children together.

