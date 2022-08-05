New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split after nine months together.

A source told E! The couple still has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but found their schedules and long distance “made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.”

A source clarified with the outlet that this does not mean Kardashian and Kanye West will rekindle their marriage.

“The divorce is moving forward with Kanye,” another source told E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”