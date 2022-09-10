New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

State media reported Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un indicated that the isolated nation could begin vaccinations for COVID-19 in November.

In a speech to North Korea’s National Assembly on Thursday, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

“Therefore, in addition to responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November,” he said without elaborating.

Although customs records show that it imported some unspecified vaccines from China this year, North Korea has not confirmed that it is administering any COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, but said North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier”.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people have contracted Covid because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

Instead, it reported the daily number of patients suffering from fever, which rose to 4.77 million in a population of about 25 million. But it has not reported any new such cases since July 29 and its death toll stands at 74.

Experts, including the WHO, have cast doubt on those numbers, citing North Korea’s apparent lack of testing capacity.