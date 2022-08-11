New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un declared “victory” over the coronavirus on Thursday, even as his sister announced the North Korean leader was suffering from a “high fever” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim blamed the outbreak on South Korea and vowed revenge against their neighbor. His sister, Kim Yo Jong, has not fully confirmed that her brother has the virus, but says he is “severely ill” and has a “high fever”.

“Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not sleep for a moment thinking about the people he had to care for until the end of the anti-epidemic war,” she said on North Korean television. .

North Korea has never provided data on how many of its citizens have been infected with Covid. According to Reuters, it is based on the daily number of patients with fever, which reached 47.7 million.

Yo Jong attributed the spread to South Korean pamphlets and propaganda found near the border.

“We can no longer ignore the incessant flow of garbage from South Korea,” she said. “Our resistance must be deadly retaliation.”

Experts pushed back on reports of Pyongyang’s victory over COVID, but cases suddenly stopped on July 28. According to official government statistics, the COVID death rate is only 0.0016% or 74 out of 4.77 million in the country. Reuters.