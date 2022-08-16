Killing of rhinoceros ranger raises concerns about conservation efforts

Anton Mzimba, the chief ranger of the reserve in South Africa, received repeated death threats. But he tried to resist the danger warnings, reminding himself that by protecting the rhinos, he was working for the common good, according to an interview he gave last year.
“What I do, I do not do for myself,” Mr. Mzimba said in 2021 interview. “I’m doing this for the whole world, for my children’s children, so that one day when I hang up my shoes – when I retire, when I die – they will enjoy the wilderness.”
Africa’s tight-knit conservation community has been shaken since Mr Mzimba was gunned down at home in front of his family on 26 July. His wife was also shot but survived. The killing raised fears that crime syndicates could become increasingly brazen and violent in their efforts to seize illegal wildlife products.
Mr Mzimba, 42, was chief ranger at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, a 206-square-mile protected area in the Greater Kruger landscape that is home to elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards and cheetahs. In an environment plagued by poaching and corruption, Mr. Mzimba was known for his incorruptibility – a staunch supporter of conservation.
“If you want to talk on the front lines, talk to Anton Mzimba,” said Ruben de Kock, operations manager for LEAD Ranger, a professional training group. “He was the best ranger.”
Contacted by phone, Brig. Selvi Mohlala, a spokesman for the police unit that led the investigation into Mr Mzimba’s murder, said “we don’t know if the attack had anything to do with his work or personal life.”
But given the number of serious job-related threats directed at Mr Mzimba and his efforts to crack down on crime syndicates, Andrew Campbell, chief executive of the African Ranger Association, said this appeared to be the most likely motive.
Mr Mzimba’s dedication to protecting wildlife “certainly” seems to have been a factor, said Edwin Pierce, Timbavati’s overseer. “Anton was an honest man, a man who would not flinch in front of the protection of rhinos,” he said.
“If the syndicates really went for it, it means that Anton was a serious threat to them,” Mr. Pierce added.
Rangers around the world risk their lives every day, but those in Africa face a particularly high level of danger. Elephant and rhino poachers are always armed, and in politically unstable places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, militia groups often clash with rangers.
Of the 565 African Rangers who have died in the line of duty since 2011, Mr Campbell said 52 percent of the deaths were homicides. The number of deaths is also on the rise, he said, with a record 92 deaths last year recorded by Rangers, half of which were homicide-related.
However, Mr Mzimba’s death stands out as “an escalation from the norm,” Mr Campbell said. “Now these syndicates are comfortable literally coming in and doing mafia-style hits.”
It is also likely, Mr Campbell added, that Mr Mzimba was targeted because of his high position in the wildlife conservation and protection community. They called him Field Ranger of the Year and appears as the protagonist of the future documentary “Rhino Man“. He also served as a technical advisor to the Global Conservation Corps, where he helped launch the program, which now brings together 10,000 South African students a week to their natural heritage.
“Anton was one of the most kind, gentle and loving people, but he was also a warrior,” said John Yurko II, one of the directors of Rhinoceros. “He protected these rhinos from serious threats from poachers.”
Born in Mozambique, Mr. Mzimba and his family moved to South Africa in search of better opportunities. His career in conservation began by accident when work on the removal of invasive plants brought him to Timbavati. Mr. Mzimba was only 17 years old, but his diligence attracted the attention of the head of the reserve, who offered him a permanent job.
Within ten years, Mr. Mzimba became head of the Ranger Corps in Timbavati. “He was a man who really rose from the bottom to the top,” said M. de Kock.
Mr. Mzimba has often said that he considers wildlife protection to be his Christian duty, and he is also known for his devotion.
When Mr. Mzimba began working in Timbavati in 1998, the poachers he caught were mostly poor people who sneaked into the reserve to hunt animals for food. However, by the 2010s, organized crime syndicates were aggressively pursuing rhino horns, which were in high demand in China, Vietnam, and other Asian countries. “We have moved from poaching and killing animals for food to killing animals for money,” Mr Mzimba said last year.
As of 2017, South Africa was home to 75 percent of the world’s remaining 23,562 white and black rhinos, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Least 9,353 South African rhinos have been killed for their horns in the past 13 years. While poaching has declined from 1,215 lost rhinos in 2014, it remains a major problem, with 451 rhinos killed last year.
“I would say we are holding the line,” said Elise Serfontein, founding director of StopRhinoPoaching.com, a South African nonprofit conservation organization. “But the effort to hold this line comes at a huge financial cost, as well as a huge physical and mental cost to rangers and reserve management.”
Rangers regularly receive death threats for their work, Mr Pierce said, and Mr Mzimba was no exception. “The poaching syndicates tried to break him down emotionally and psychologically, but he didn’t break down,” Mr. de Kock said.
Mr Mzimba opened a bullying case with local police last spring to report multiple threats related to his wildlife work. “We hoped that those who threatened Anton’s life would be arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder,” Mr Pierce said.
According to Mr. Pierce and Mr. de Kock, Mr. Mzimba learned in May that his name was then on a more serious list of those who were shot. Mr. de Kock and his wife offered Mr. Mzimba and his family to temporarily stay at their home in another part of the country, but Mr. Mzimba refused, telling Mr. de Kock that he needed to stay close to his fellow Rangers .
According to police spokesman Brigadier General Mohlal, two people arrived at Mr. Mzimba’s house on 26 July, claiming that their car had broken down and asking for water. Mr. Mzimba was outside repairing his car, and when his son went to fetch water, they shot Mr. Mzimba. They also shot his wife, who is still in the hospital.
According to Brigadier General Mohlal, no arrests were made, “but it’s safe to say we haven’t dropped the investigation.”
Mr Mzimba is not the first high-profile conservationist to be killed in what appears to be a deliberate killing. In 2017, for example, Wayne Lotter, co-director of PAMS, a Tanzania anti-poaching group investigating ivory trafficking, was shot and killed in his car on his way home from Dar es Salaam airport. “When we lost Wayne, it definitely opened our eyes to what people are willing to do if you get in their way,” said Chrissy Clark, founding director of PAMS.
In 2020 lieutenant colonel. Leroy Brewer, a South African police detective who specialized in investigating rhino poacher syndicates, was also fatally shot while driving to work. Last year, Bajila Lunch Coffee, A senior Kenya Wildlife Service officer was shot and killed while driving home after taking his daughter to school.
South Africa in particular is already suffering from “extremely high levels of homicides linked to politics and organized crime,” said Julian Rademeyer, East and South Africa director of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime. It is now feared that such targeted killings may also become the norm for those working in the conservation sector.
If Mr. Mzimba’s killers are not brought to justice, Mr. Rademeyer added, it would have a deterrent effect on other Rangers and “send a signal that such things go unpunished and the people involved are effectively untouchable.”
Only 19 percent of South Africa’s population murder cases solvedReported by the Institute for Security Studies. Mr Pierce said that so far he and his colleagues have been “disappointed” by the lack of urgency and “sluggishness” in the investigation. “Anton’s legacy needs to be honored and we need to get to the bottom of this,” Mr Pierce said. “We hope this case will be considered a high priority.”
“All murder cases are treated as high priority crimes,” Brigadier General Mohlala said. “Once we get something, we will definitely make a quick arrest.”