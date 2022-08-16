Killing of rhinoceros ranger raises concerns about conservation efforts

Anton Mzimba, the chief ranger of the reserve in South Africa, received repeated death threats. But he tried to resist the danger warnings, reminding himself that by protecting the rhinos, he was working for the common good, according to an interview he gave last year.

“What I do, I do not do for myself,” Mr. Mzimba said in 2021 interview. “I’m doing this for the whole world, for my children’s children, so that one day when I hang up my shoes – when I retire, when I die – they will enjoy the wilderness.”

Africa’s tight-knit conservation community has been shaken since Mr Mzimba was gunned down at home in front of his family on 26 July. His wife was also shot but survived. The killing raised fears that crime syndicates could become increasingly brazen and violent in their efforts to seize illegal wildlife products.