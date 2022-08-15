New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The search for missing 16-year-old Kelly Rodney will be downgraded to a “task force”-based investigation next week, California investigators said Monday, 10 days after the teenager disappeared under disturbing circumstances.

“We’re still looking for any clues, videos, tips, any information that will help us piece together and direct where we’re going and how we’re going to continue the search,” Capt. Sam Brown, of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, said during a news briefing Monday. said “We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort.”

He said more than 9,000 man-hours have gone into a large inter-agency search since Rodney was reported missing on Aug. 6.

“Our biggest problem is where do we go and how do we sustain this?” he added.

The search began last week in the vicinity of where the girl’s phone last pinged, near Prosser Creek Reservoir, and gradually expanded outward. Police have been unable to locate the girl, her SUV or any other signs.

And they say they have yet to find anyone who saw Rodney leaving the area before he went missing. They are asking anyone who may have taken photos or videos to share them with investigators.

“I mean we’re putting the paddle down, we’re continuing to work through this week and after this week we’ll revise things in a task force style,” said Lt. Josh Barnhart. Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “It means our resources will continue to go forward, but in a slightly different way.”

The FBI has partnered with local detectives to interview people at the party and nearby residents, and the public has been largely cooperative, Barnhardt said.

“I would say mostly, everyone is very cooperative,” he said.

Detectives also overcame earlier resistance from at least one parent who allegedly told their children, who attended the party, not to help with the investigation.

“A lot of people have come forward and given us information, but we haven’t run into too many roadblocks and people not wanting to give us information,” Bernhardt said. “I think so [that] Maybe it was an isolated event that we were able to overcome.”

Rodney was last seen shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 at a packed outdoor party with hundreds of other young people, according to Cassie Hebel, a family friend and spokeswoman.

“She has more than enough survival skills to make it back,” she said Monday. “She was raised in a family where they knew how to live in the outback in the ‘back 40s,’ as I like to say. That’s where she was raised.”

The party near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest was attended by 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Drug and alcohol use was suspected, and Rodney’s friend told Fox News Digital last week that the girl was too drunk to try to drive.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Muslam said during a news briefing Monday that investigators were not ready to release the photos.

Separately, she told Fox News Digital, there is no person of interest. She declined to discuss the video further, citing an open comment investigation.

At 16, Rodney had a full driver’s license and a silver 2013 Honda CRV, which is also missing, Hebel said Monday. She graduated high school early and with honors and hopes to study pediatric orthopedics and music in college. It’s her 17th birthday next month.

According to police, the car has a ram head sticker under the rear windshield wiper. Hebel said it has no special significance other than being an identifying feature, and that it may have been in the car since Rodney bought it.

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, her friends said.

She was wearing green dickey pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities. And she was seen in the video on August 5 wearing a pink and white hoodie reading “ODD FUTURE”. She may also have a dark gray hoodie with Lana Del Rey lyrics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Police are asking anyone with photos of the video of the party to share them with investigators.

The reward for information leading to Rodney’s whereabouts has risen to $75,000 after an anonymous donor gave $25,000 to the effort.