The search continues for missing California teenager Kelly Rodney

Fox News’ Laura Ingle shares an update on the case of Kiley Rodney, who has been missing since August 6.

A search and rescue team involved in the search for missing 16-year-old Kiley Rodney said they found a car and human remains Sunday afternoon in a lake near the campground that disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Adventures with Purpose, a popular YouTube channel that helps with missing persons cases, said they found her car upside down in 14 feet of water with her inside.

A spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to confirm the remains report.

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

About two weeks ago, Rodney disappeared from a party at a campground in Truckee, California.

Authorities spent weeks searching a wooded area near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, known locally as “The Campground,” where Kiley was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 p.m. 5.

Authorities began collecting and bagging evidence in the camping area on August 11.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

A party at the campground on the weekend of August 6 before she disappeared involved hundreds of attendees, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted and are investigating it as a kidnapping. After her disappearance, Placer County officials activated the Codered Alert System, which sends alerts to the nearly 100,000-person Placer County population.

Rodney’s vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, which she had driven to the party, also disappeared from the campground on the morning of August 6.

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6, and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with photos and videos that could help in the investigation of Rodney’s disappearance can submit them to authorities here.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports