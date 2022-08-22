New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities pulled a white SUV from a California reservoir Sunday evening — after a private diving team claimed they found the body of missing 16-year-old Kelly Rodney.

Authorities have not confirmed that Rodney has been found. Officials will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the discovery.

The SUV was pulled from the water near the campground where Rodney disappeared about two weeks ago. It’s unclear if the vehicle – pulled from Prosser Creek Reservoir – belonged to Rodney.

Adventures with Purpose, a popular YouTube channel that helps with missing persons cases, claims that they found her car overturned in 14 feet of water.

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to confirm the reports and that their dive team is en route to the lake.

Rodney disappeared from a party at a campground in Truckee, California, in the early morning hours of August 6.

Authorities spent weeks searching a wooded area near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, known locally as “The Campground,” where Rodney was last seen at a party of 300 people on Aug. 6 around 12:30 p.m. 5.

Authorities began collecting and bagging evidence in the camping area on August 11.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

Rodney had attended a party at the campground the weekend of August 6 before she disappeared, involving hundreds of attendees as well as drugs and alcohol.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted and are investigating it as a kidnapping. After her disappearance, Placer County officials activated the Codered Alert System, which sends alerts to the nearly 100,000-person Placer County population.

Rodney’s vehicle, a silver Honda CRV that she had driven to the party, also disappeared from the campground on the morning of August 6.

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6, and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

