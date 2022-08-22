off
The search continues for missing California teenager Kelly Rodney

Fox News’ Laura Ingle shares an update on the case of Kiley Rodney, who has been missing since August 6.

Authorities pulled a white SUV from a California reservoir Sunday evening — after a private diving team claimed they found the body of missing 16-year-old Kelly Rodney.

Authorities have not confirmed that Rodney has been found. Officials will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the discovery.

The SUV was pulled from the water near the campground where Rodney disappeared about two weeks ago. It’s unclear if the vehicle – pulled from Prosser Creek Reservoir – belonged to Rodney.

Adventures with Purpose, a popular YouTube channel that helps with missing persons cases, claims that they found her car overturned in 14 feet of water.

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

  • A white SUV covered with a blue tarpaulin sits on the beach surrounded by police.
    Image 1 of 2

    A white SUV is covered with a blue tarp after authorities pulled it over in Placer County, California, late Sunday night. A dive team claims to have found the remains of 16-year-old Kelly Rodney, who went missing in the water earlier in the day. (KTXL)

  • Officers pulled the white SUV from the water
    Image 2 of 2

    A white SUV was towed from Prosser Reservoir in California where Kelly Rodney disappeared. (KTXL)

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to confirm the reports and that their dive team is en route to the lake.

Rodney disappeared from a party at a campground in Truckee, California, in the early morning hours of August 6.

Authorities spent weeks searching a wooded area near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, known locally as “The Campground,” where Rodney was last seen at a party of 300 people on Aug. 6 around 12:30 p.m. 5.

Authorities began collecting and bagging evidence in the camping area on August 11.

  • Kelly Rodney closeup
    Image 1 of 4

    Search efforts are underway for Kiely Rodni in Truckee, California. (findkiely.com)

  • Kylie Rodney wears leh
    Image 2 of 4

    Kelly Rodney was last seen at a campground party in the Tahoe National Forest. (findkiely.com)

  • Kelly Rodney in a dress
    Image 3 of 4

    Kiley Rodney went missing just after midnight on August 6, shortly after telling her parents she was coming home. (findkiely.com)

  • Kelly Rodney poses near palm trees
    Image 4 of 4

    Kiely Rodney was last seen on August 6 at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. (findkiely.com)

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

Rodney had attended a party at the campground the weekend of August 6 before she disappeared, involving hundreds of attendees as well as drugs and alcohol.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted and are investigating it as a kidnapping. After her disappearance, Placer County officials activated the Codered Alert System, which sends alerts to the nearly 100,000-person Placer County population.

  • Kiely Rodney California Teen has been missing from the party for the past week
    Image 1 of 3

    The search is on for 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who disappeared this month at a party in Truckee, California. (Hunter Richards for Fox News Digital)

  • Find Kelly Rodney
    Image 2 of 3

    Kiley Rodney was last seen in the early morning hours of August 6 at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Park. (Hunter Richards for Fox News Digital)

  • Prosser Creek Reservoir search team for Kiely Rodni
    Image 3 of 3

    The Pacer County Sheriff’s Department’s Prosser Creek Reservoir Search Team searches for evidence of Kelly Rodney or her whereabouts (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Rodney’s vehicle, a silver Honda CRV that she had driven to the party, also disappeared from the campground on the morning of August 6.

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6, and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with photos and videos that could help in the investigation of Rodney’s disappearance can submit them to authorities here.

