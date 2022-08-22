New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California authorities say they believe the remains of missing 16-year-old high school graduate Kiley Rodney have been recovered from a reservoir near where she was last seen two weeks ago.

“We recovered the vehicle; we recovered the vehicle last night,” Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said at a news conference. “We have located a deceased person in the vehicle. We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify it, but it is highly likely.”

The investigation is still active, she added.

The sheriff’s department’s announcement came a day after a volunteer dive team said it found a missing 2013 Honda CRV in 14 feet of water with a body inside.

Adventures with Purpose, a group of popular YouTube channels that help with missing persons cases, announced on Facebook Sunday that they found Rodney’s vehicle upside down in 14 feet of water with a body inside. Law enforcement previously searched the area by plane, helicopter, boat and divers.

The vehicle was found upstream in the reservoir, Capt. Troy Sander said at the briefing, in an area that had already been “extensively searched” and close to where Rodney was last seen. He said investigators would look for early mistakes during the debriefing.

Police later arrived at the reservoir and pulled the light-colored SUV out of the water, but authorities withheld official confirmation until evening. An image of a vehicle that looks like Rodney’s lost Honda features a front end.

She was last seen late on Aug. 5 or early Aug. 6 at a party — attended by 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults, according to authorities. There was addiction to drugs and alcohol.

An extensive search of the surrounding area by land, air and boat turned up nothing until the AWP arrived over the weekend to assist. Officials said the water level in the reservoir has dropped more than three feet since August 6, when Rodney went missing.

Rodney’s disappearance under suspicious circumstances was initially considered a possible kidnapping. Police interviewed more than 100 partygoers and none of them said they saw her leave.

Sami Smith, a friend who said she was with Rodney the entire evening until he left the party around 12:20 a.m., said they met several new people but no one seemed suspicious. However, she noted that Rodney appeared too drunk to drive.

Officials said last week that they had interviewed “most” of the out-of-town visitors who attended the party, which was a high school graduation sendoff for students from various high schools in the northern part of Lake Tahoe. Some visitors from the Bay Area were visiting the vacation community.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, officials said. Toxicology results can take four to six weeks to return.