A 6-year-old girl fought off an attempt to kidnap her from her backyard in Houston, her parents said.

Isaiah and Polisha Jefferson were allowing their 6- and 10-year-old daughters to play outside Friday afternoon when the disturbing events unfolded.

“Less than 10 minutes later, my kids ran into the house and said someone tried to grab them,” Isaiah Jefferson told Fox 26.

“When he grabbed her, she screamed, she threw her head back and she slapped him in the face, which I’m very proud of,” Polisha said. “He dumped her.”

Jefferson said the outcome could have been worse if the 6-year-old hadn’t acted quickly and if her older sister hadn’t rushed to her rescue.

FOX 26 reports that Jefferson alerted his building management and the police.

Although the 10-year-old identified the man, the police did not have enough evidence to arrest him. According to Fox 26 Houston. Paulisha said the 6-year-old girl could not identify herself as he grabbed her from behind.

“The detectives were kind of understanding. They have kids. They were mad at themselves that the DA didn’t want to pick it up,” Isaiah said.

The Jeffersons are counseling their daughters while the investigation continues.

“It’s horrible. It’s something horrible, your kids can’t play outside anymore and I don’t feel safe,” Polisha said.