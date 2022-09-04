New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The family of Eliza Fletcher appealed to the public on Friday, asking anyone with information about the missing mother’s abduction to come forward.

Memphis police arrested and charged Cleotha Abston, 38, early Sunday morning Especially acute seizures and tampering with evidence after Fletcher’s disappearance on Friday.

Fletcher, a mother of two and a teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, was kidnapped Friday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, police received two calls, one from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis that she was missing.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police say ‘vehicle of interest’, man in custody, Eliza still missing

In a video released to WREG Saturday night, Eliza Fletcher’s uncle Mike Keeney said, “We just want to see Eliza come home safely.”

Keeney read the statement while standing next to several other family members, including Richard Fletcher III.

He said “the family has met with the police, and we’ve shared with them all the information we know,” adding that “we believe someone knows what happened and can help.”

“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and support. Eliza has touched so many people’s hearts, and it shows. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI, the FBI and all the other law enforcement agencies that Working tirelessly to find Liza,” Keeney said in the video.

Tennessee woman kidnapped, forced into SUV while on the run in Memphis, police say

Memphis police located a “vehicle of interest,” a dark-colored GMC Terrain, on Saturday afternoon and took Abston into custody.

At the scene of Fletcher’s abduction, police found several of her personal belongings and were told that a man forced her into a dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, and a struggle ensued.

Fletcher is described as “outdoorsy, athletic and warm” and was married on March 8, 2014.

Click here to get the Fox News app