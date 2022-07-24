New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Musician Kid Rock had to cancel his concert at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot on Friday evening because of high winds, prompting attendees to start littering the stage.

After fans watched the Night Ranger perform for the opening act for more than two hours, the show was called off at the last minute. Wind and lightning were reported on the outskirts of town, delaying the Night Ranger performance.

Fans were caught on video throwing beer cans and bottles onto the stage following news of the event’s cancellation, as the storm appeared to begin to clear.

At least one person was arrested by the police. A fan who tried to climb the platform was arrested. He was then seen walking away in handcuffs to the police.

After the cancellation, Kid Rock took to Twitter to express his frustration with the evening’s circumstances.

“Because we couldn’t play to a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (due to high winds) – I know, but none of us can control Mother Nature. Please go out safe and take care of each other,” he wrote.

According to TMZ, about 18,000 fans attended.

The North Dakota State Fair said in a statement The show was cancelled on security issues and promised refunds to ticket holders.

A Ward County Sheriff’s Dept The officer walked on stage to announce that Kid Rock’s performance had been cancelled, but the department later insisted it was not responsible for the canceled event.

“The Sheriff’s Department would like to make it clear to tonight’s concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff announced the cancellation,” the Ward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook. “We didn’t cancel the show.”