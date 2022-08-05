Kid Mero explains the split with Desus

(CNN) The Kid Mero shared He split with creative partner and “Desus & Mero” co-host Desus Nice It was over a year in the making.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Basic!” podcast Which was recorded in late July shortly after the announcement that the Showtime late-night talk show was being canceled, Mary said that “a year before the end of the show, he and Dessus discussed pursuing separate interests.”

“That conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independently of each other,” Mary said. “By June of last year we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals.”

“I’m breaking up with my girlfriend over the phone, yo,” he joked. “You know what I mean? It was a strategy and it was one that we all agreed on.

Puck News reports This was cited by their manager Victor Lopez as the reason for the rift between Dessus and Mero, which ultimately ended the show.

