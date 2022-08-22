Kid Cudi says he had a stroke at 32. Hailey Bieber was 25. How common are they?

Enlarge this image switch title Jordan Strauss/AP

Back in 2016, Kid Cudi wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans explaining that he needed help. The musician struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts, so he ended up in a rehabilitation center.

“I’m not in the world. I haven’t been since you know me. If I hadn’t come here, I would [have] did something to himself” he explained.

But there was another danger.

In a recently published interview with Esq., the artist said that two weeks after entering the rehabilitation center, he had a stroke and was subsequently hospitalized. It was a terrible and traumatic event. It slowed his speech and movement so badly that his manager urged him to give up music while he went through weeks of physical therapy to recover.

At that time he was 32 years old.

While it’s young February 2020 journal article Stroke suggests that 10% to 15% of strokes occur in people between the ages of 18 and 50. And rates among people under 45 appear to be on the rise. Recent studies in the United States and Europe have shown that “ischemic stroke is on the rise in young people,” the article says.

Ischemic is one of two types of stroke. They are the most common, accounting for about 87% of strokes. according to the American Stroke Association, and they occur when the vessel supplying blood to the brain is blocked. Meanwhile, hemorrhagic strokes account for only about 13% of cases. They are caused by a weakened vessel that ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain. Blood accumulates and compresses the surrounding brain tissue.

May Kim-Tenser, neurologist Keck Medicine USC, told NPR that young people are mistaken in thinking they are innately protected from stroke. But there are factors they can control to reduce the risk.

In the case of Kadi, the artist spoke frankly about a two-week cocaine binge before going to a rehabilitation center. “When you take drugs or smoke, it raises your blood pressure, and high blood pressure can be one factor,” Kim-Tenser explained.

Other causes of an increase in the number of strokes in young people are malnutrition and a sedentary lifestyle. The latter, she noted, has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It probably didn’t help that young people were just sedentary at their jobs. They were sitting, approaching the meetings, not really moving much,” Kim-Tenser said.

Sitting still for hours was one reason model Hailey Bieber had a mini-stroke in March.

25 year old said in a youtube video that she was eating breakfast when she suddenly felt a “strange sensation” from the top of her right shoulder to her fingertips. One side of her face sagged for about 30 seconds and she lost the ability to speak for a while.

Doctors eventually concluded that she had weathered a “perfect storm” of conditions that likely caused Transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a short-term blockage of the blood supply to the brain, which doctors often call a mini-stroke.

In the days before TIA, Bieber flew from Paris to Los Angeles without getting up to walk or move around the plane. She also recently recovered from COVID-19, which some researchers believe causes blood clots. Finally, Bieber also started taking birth control pills, “which I should never have taken because I still get migraines,” she noted, adding that she hadn’t talked to her doctor about it.

Bieber, who is considered an influencer in all things beauty and style, said she hopes her video will help others understand how to recognize the signs of a stroke and share resources for those “going through something like this.”

Kim-Tenser said dissemination of information is essential to understanding stroke prevention.

“Obviously there are genetic reasons, but there are also things that we can change,” she said. “Just moving your body is probably one of the best things you could do, and you could probably lower your risk with diet and exercise.”

And if someone is actively experiencing symptoms of an acute stroke, Kim-Tenser needs to remember three words: “Time is the brain!”

In such emergencies, do not call for help from loved ones. Call 911 immediately, she says, because the sooner a patient gets to the emergency room, the sooner doctors can start implementing stroke treatment protocols.