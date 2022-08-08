New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Khloe Kardashian She reportedly called it quits with a private equity investor she was dating this year.

Kardashian, 38, and the mystery man’s relationship “slowly unraveled over the last few weeks,” a source told E! News.

“The Kardashians” star recently became a mother of two after welcoming her son via surrogacy with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their daughter True in 2018.

“Khloe is enjoying being alone, focusing only on her mother and her work,” the source said. “Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She’s not looking and there’s no rush.”

Khloe Kardashian is supporting Tristan Thompson’s move in with a mystery woman

A rep for Khloe Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

Kardashian and the private equity investor were first linked in June after being introduced by Kim Kardashian. Despite her split with the mystery man, the Good American founder has made no plans to rekindle her relationship with Thompson.

“There is no possibility of a reconciliation,” the source confirmed to E! News. “Khloé was completely forward and very clear about it.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The surrogacy process began in November 2021 before Kardashian and the public found out Thompson was pregnant. He fathered a child with another woman – Maralee Nichols.

Thompson dated Kardashian while the child was conceived. The former couple hasn’t spoken outside about co-parenting matters since December, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The breakup was watched by the public “The Kardashians” first season.

The reality TV star talks about how watching the breakup is “a form of therapy.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s not easy, but I think it’s also kind of therapy for me at the same time, and I want to see how the rest of my family reacts to things,” Kardashian said during a Disney FYC screening and Q&A in June. .

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I want to see that, the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around each other when we’re having a hard time,” she added.