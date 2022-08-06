New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

A spokesperson for the star confirmed the news to several outlets.

News broke in mid-July that Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend were expecting a baby boy.

“Khloe is so thankful to an extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a source told Page Six at the time.

The statement concluded: “We would like to ask for grace and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Fox News Digital The couple confirmed the pregnancy Their second child via surrogate is due in November.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling, conceived in November. We are so grateful to Khloe’s extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family,” a Kardashian rep told Fox News Digital.

Kardashian and Thompson share a daughter, True, 4.