Khaled Mansour, Palestinian militant commander, killed in Israeli strike

Khaled Mansour, an Islamic Jihad militant commander who was killed in an Israeli rocket attack on the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday night, is responsible for years of rocket and mortar attacks on Israel, the Israeli military said.
The Israeli military said Mr. Mansour, who led the militant group’s operations in the southern Gaza region, had a rank equivalent to that of a general. He added that he claimed responsibility for an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in 2010 and was involved in another attack that wounded an Israeli commander of the southern Gaza Brigade in 2004.
The name of one of the soldiers killed in 2010, Major Eliraz Peretz, has become almost a household name in Israel. His mother, Miriam Peretz, who lost two uniformed sons in two separate hostilities, has become a national symbol of self-sacrifice.
According to Islamic Jihad, Mr. Mansour’s body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza, along with the bodies of his deputy, another militant, and five civilians, including a child.
The militant group mourned their deaths in a statement and vowed to retaliate with more rocket attacks. The surviving Islamic Jihad leaders attended the funeral of those killed on Sunday.
The Israeli military said it was sorry for the civilian deaths in Gaza and promised to investigate. But they accused the militants of operating from residential areas and using Gazans as human shields.
The military also claimed that Mr. Mansour planned an attack on Israel using anti-tank missiles and rockets.
The killing of Mr. Mansour follows the killing of Islamic Jihad commander in the northern Gaza region, Taysir al-Jabari, in Israeli strikes on Friday, setting off the latest outbreak of hostilities. Israel said the strikes thwarted the group’s plans to launch anti-tank missiles along the border in retaliation for the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank.
Fadi Hanona provided a report from Gaza.