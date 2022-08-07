Khaled Mansour, Palestinian militant commander, killed in Israeli strike

Khaled Mansour, an Islamic Jihad militant commander who was killed in an Israeli rocket attack on the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday night, is responsible for years of rocket and mortar attacks on Israel, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said Mr. Mansour, who led the militant group’s operations in the southern Gaza region, had a rank equivalent to that of a general. He added that he claimed responsibility for an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in 2010 and was involved in another attack that wounded an Israeli commander of the southern Gaza Brigade in 2004.

The name of one of the soldiers killed in 2010, Major Eliraz Peretz, has become almost a household name in Israel. His mother, Miriam Peretz, who lost two uniformed sons in two separate hostilities, has become a national symbol of self-sacrifice.