Key. Sen. Rand Paul says Mitch McConnell ‘needs to pick up the phone’ after anti-abortion judge saga

Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell have always been a political odd couple in the US Senate’s Republican caucus. Their ideologies and views often differ greatly on federal spending and foreign policy issues.

Still, the Kentucky senators have rarely taken direct shots at each other in public since Paul first defeated McConnell’s chosen candidate in the 2010 GOP primary for his Senate seat.

That changed last month, however, after President Joe Biden’s desire to nominate an anti-abortion, Federalist Society attorney in Kentucky for a lifetime federal judgeship, with senators publicly pointing fingers at each other for sinking the nomination.

Now, almost a month after the feud, Paul told The Courier Journal that there is still work to be done and discussions to mend their relationship.

“I think he’s going to need some repair,” Paul said, adding that his relationship with McConnell has been strained over the nomination. “And there needs to be more communication.”

Still, Paul put the onus on McConnell for reconciliation.

“He’s the one who made the deal without talking to anybody. He needs to pick up the phone, and we need to start talking again. Because there’s going to be more judge positions that are going to come open, and that just needs to be discussed.”

When the White House announced on July 15 that Chad Meredith’s planned nomination was on hold because Paul had not returned a “blue slip” for Meredith, McConnell and his aides blamed Paul, saying he had inexplicably lost an opportunity under a Democratic president. And did “a huge favor” to his opponent.

Three days later, Paul fired back that McConnell was guilty of “tanking” the nomination, saying that “instead of communicating and supporting him, Senator McConnell chose to make a secret deal with the White House that fell apart.”

Paul said he first learned of the possible Meredith nomination in February or March when the FBI contacted him as part of a background check — which surprised him, because “we hadn’t heard about the nomination.”

In case you missed it:Biden backs anti-abortion Republican for Kentucky judgeship in apparent McConnell deal

“Normally, there would be a debate at the senatorial level between two senators. … There’s kind of a big debate on how they do it,” Paul said. “But in this case we were surprised because I think McConnell had some kind of deal with Biden that we still don’t know about.”

While many openly speculated that the president must have cut a quid pro quo with the GOP leader to nominate a member of the Federalist Society to a lifetime judgeship, McConnell and his staff have insisted there was “no deal” with Biden. Instead, they said, the president presented Meredith as a “gesture of personal friendship.”

Paul said that once he learned of the possible Meredith nomination from the FBI, he tried to discuss it with McConnell’s office, to no avail.

“We inquired and said, ‘Well, shouldn’t we have a discussion about that?'” Paul said. “And we’ve never really heard from the other side on discussing it.”

Paul added that he and his office were also unaware that US District Judge Karen K. Caldwell was taking senior status for Meredith to vacate his seat until it was reported by the Courier Journal, “so it was all part of, I think, a secret deal that other people were working on.”

Paul reiterated that he never had a personal grudge against Meredith as a judicial nominee, saying that it would have gone ahead if McConnell had simply engaged her.

“If Senator McConnell had decided to be willing to talk about it, in my view, in all likelihood, the whole thing could have been facilitated,” Paul said. “But his lack of willingness and his assumption that he’s going to make this deal with Biden, I think is what ultimately derailed this.”

However, Paul said it’s too late for a Meredith nomination at this point, given the tidal wave of Democratic criticism toward the White House since the Courier Journal first reported on the plan, making it unlikely that Biden would reconsider. The nomination – which was to be announced on the same day as the Supreme Court in Roe Vs. Overturned Wade and abolished federal abortion rights.

Special:Email shows Biden poised to nominate anti-abortion GOP judge on day of Supreme Court’s Roe ruling

“To tell you the truth, my opinion is that he was shot mostly because the people on the left — Yarmouth, the governor — heard about it from somebody,” Paul said, pointing to a Courier-Journal reporter, “and they stood up. . arms at him.”

“Lefties beat this more than righties, but I was a useful whipping boy who just told everyone it was my fault.”

McConnell has faced the verbal wrath of former President Donald Trump since he stepped down. Trump has repeatedly called for a Republican to replace him as Senate leader — a move supported by numerous GOP candidates running for Senate and by Trump, though no current senators have publicly endorsed it.

Asked if he believed McConnell was safe as GOP Senate leader, Paul paused for a few seconds and replied: “Maybe.”

A spokesman for McConnell responded to a request for comment by reference A quote from Politico An unnamed “person with direct knowledge of Meredith’s nomination process” said last month that McConnell and Paul’s staff had repeatedly discussed Meredith’s nomination for months.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter @josonka.