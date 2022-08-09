Key route in Death Valley flooded to close for another week

Enlarge this image toggle signature National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP, file

National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP, file

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California. The main road leading to Death Valley National Park will remain closed until next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains that damaged the roadway and clogged it with mud, rocks and debris.

Weather Flash floods have turned Death Valley to mud, forcing hundreds of visitors

Flash flooding in the park last week left hundreds of hotel guests trapped and some 60 cars and trucks partially covered in mud. No injuries were reported.

The California Department of Transportation said that about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of State Route 190 were partially or completely buried in debris, while about 20 miles (32 kilometers) were cleared.

Weather The people of Eastern Kentucky were looking for a new start after coal. Then came the floods

However, the route will remain closed until at least Aug. 17 from Trona Wildrose Road/Panamint Valley Road to State Route 127 at the Death Valley junction, Caltrans said in a statement.

“Our crews continue to clean up the debris. They found several damaged sections of the highway with a complete loss of the shoulder, asphalt damage and undercutting of the roadway,” said Ryan Dermody, director of Caltrans District 9.

Some of the garbage collected will be used to fill the destroyed roadsides, Caltrans said.

Weather Historic rains turn Seoul’s roads into rivers, claim 8 lives

On Monday, flash flooding from the monsoonal humidification system also closed a 5-mile (8 km) stretch of road and forced the evacuation of the southern part of Joshua Tree National Park, another deserted park about 4 hours south of Death. Valley.

No injuries were reported.

Death Valley National Park, located near the California-Nevada border, has over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) of roads on 3.4 million acres (1.3 million hectares).

National Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets due to road washout in June

Record rains last Friday brought 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain to the Furnace Creek area. That’s about 75% of what the area typically receives in a year, and more than ever recorded for all of August.

Since 1936, the only day with more rain since 1936 has been April 15, 1988, when 1.47 inches (3.73 centimeters) fell, according to park officials.