Key route in Death Valley flooded to close for another week

By printveela editor

-

5
0
Mud Canyon Road closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, California on Friday. Authorities say the main road leading to Death Valley National Park will remain closed as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and clogged it with mud, rocks and debris.

Mud Canyon Road closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, California on Friday. Authorities say the main road leading to Death Valley National Park will remain closed as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and clogged it with mud, rocks and debris.

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California. The main road leading to Death Valley National Park will remain closed until next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains that damaged the roadway and clogged it with mud, rocks and debris.

Flash flooding in the park last week left hundreds of hotel guests trapped and some 60 cars and trucks partially covered in mud. No injuries were reported.

The California Department of Transportation said that about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of State Route 190 were partially or completely buried in debris, while about 20 miles (32 kilometers) were cleared.

However, the route will remain closed until at least Aug. 17 from Trona Wildrose Road/Panamint Valley Road to State Route 127 at the Death Valley junction, Caltrans said in a statement.

“Our crews continue to clean up the debris. They found several damaged sections of the highway with a complete loss of the shoulder, asphalt damage and undercutting of the roadway,” said Ryan Dermody, director of Caltrans District 9.

Some of the garbage collected will be used to fill the destroyed roadsides, Caltrans said.

On Monday, flash flooding from the monsoonal humidification system also closed a 5-mile (8 km) stretch of road and forced the evacuation of the southern part of Joshua Tree National Park, another deserted park about 4 hours south of Death. Valley.

No injuries were reported.

Death Valley National Park, located near the California-Nevada border, has over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) of roads on 3.4 million acres (1.3 million hectares).

Record rains last Friday brought 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain to the Furnace Creek area. That’s about 75% of what the area typically receives in a year, and more than ever recorded for all of August.

Since 1936, the only day with more rain since 1936 has been April 15, 1988, when 1.47 inches (3.73 centimeters) fell, according to park officials.

