Key questions and lessons ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Left back failure

When Ella Thun equalized on Wednesday night, midfielder Jill Scott hugged her England teammate Rachel Daly, who fell to the bench two minutes earlier. It was a brief moment of comfort when the hands said, “It’s all right.” Daly struggled in England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain. The introduction of Real Madrid’s Athinea del Castillo at half-time caused all sorts of trouble for the impromptu left-back, and the 21-year-old striker easily handled Daly’s ill-conceived challenge before delivering Esther Gonzalez. to bring Spain forward. No player will have a perfect game every time, but with Spain, the higher level of opposition exposed England’s weaknesses. Sarina Wigman has shown that she likes to stick to the established XI. Daly, meanwhile, is unlikely to go into the shadows after a bad matchup, but equally, she’s not a natural left-back. Daly wears the number 9 for the Houston Dash and has replaced Lucy Bronze at right back for England in recent years. She is versatile, perhaps the most versatile player on the team, but the further England advance, the more it is tested how well they have adapted to their position. Wigman has options: Demi Stokes is a strong defensive left-back, and Alex Greenwood, who has only recently turned into a centre-back, offers something different when it comes to set pieces.

Alex Greenwood, who is celebrating victory over Spain with England manager Sarina Wigman, could become a left-back. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Center forward mystery

The possibility of someone pushing England record holder Ellen White off the starting spot has been a hot topic throughout the Euros. The influence of Alessia Russo as a substitute whetted the appetite of those desperate for fresh blood at the top. Russo, who finished third in the Golden Boot race with France’s Grace Geyoro, scored three goals and provided one assist in four games, coming on for White each time. White scored twice, but averaged 112 minutes per goal versus Russo’s 55, and his shot conversion rate is 20% versus Russo’s 38%. Mathematically speaking, switching makes sense. But what about the wider impact? Russo has proven to be a great option off the bench; put White in there and it is unlikely that it will be as effective. Rousseau has speed and presence, and has often gone into battle against tiring legs, and it’s not certain that she’ll be as successful from the get-go. Then who are you talking to? Beth England have not yet participated in the tournament and did not do very well in the friendly matches before the Euro. Chloe Kelly or Beth Mead could have been moved to the center, but these formulations were not tested under Wigman. Put Russo in the starting XI and the 23-year-old will be given extra pressure to move on. England are unlikely to concede as much possession of the ball as in the match against Spain to any other team. Spain was an ordeal. But the existing formula helped England.

Ellen White, playing against Spain here, is unlikely to be as effective off the bench as Alessia Russo. Photograph: Vince Mignotte/EPA

The next generation leaves its mark

With the Lionesses scoring a goal and facing a reputation-threatening knockout from the Euros at home in the quarter-finals, Wigman turned to her bench. White, Mead, and Fran Kirby left, and Kelly, Toon, and Russo took over. The decision to eliminate, respectively, the team’s top scorer, the tournament’s top scorer and the midfield magician, three of the team’s most experienced and fit players, was a bold one. Wigman has proven time and time again that she’s not sentimental: she benched Netherlands captain Mandy van den Bergh during the 2017 home Euros and ruled out former England captain Steph Houghton this summer. The decision to put Rousseau, Tuna and Kelly, who had made their first appearances for England in a major international tournament, up front against the physical and cunning Spain was a statement of faith in their quality. It took a while for the goals to be scored, but their impact was instantaneous, with the heads of the entire team rising thanks to the energy and presence of dynamic new players. England showed they had the guts and the next generation proved they were ready to step up.

Ella Thun prepares to equalize England with Spain. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Earps pays back for faith

Mary Earps’ path to becoming number one in England has been turbulent and unexpected. Having benefited somewhat from injuries to Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck, the goaltender rose to the top of the list under Phil Neville. She played in front of a then record 77,768 fans at Wembley in November 2019, after which her trip to England ended. For two years, Earps resigned herself to the fact that her international career was over, until she was recalled to the first Wigman camp. She has since established herself as Wigman’s top goaltender. Prior to the quarter-final, the Earps were not tested at this Euro. Shortly after Spain took the lead at Brighton, Earps stretched high and leaned back to nullify Athenaeus’ efforts and keep England in the fight. It was a stunning and important save that she needed to keep her confidence ahead of games where she would likely see the ball more and more and instill even more confidence in the players in front of her.