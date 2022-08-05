Kevin Spacey ordered to pay ‘House of Cards’ creators over $30 million

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the filmmakers. House of cards nearly $31 million in damages caused by his 2017 firing for sexually harassing crew members.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Ryokan’s decision gives force to law the award of $30.9 million in damages to MRC and other companies that produced the Netflix series, handed down by the private arbitrator who heard the case against Spacey.

Ryokana wrote that Spacey and his lawyers “fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case” and “do not demonstrate that the award of damages was so completely irrational as to be tantamount to an arbitrary change in the parties’ contracts.”

“We are pleased with the court’s decision,” MRC attorney Michael Kamp said in an email to The Associated Press.

Spacey denied the allegations through his lawyers and his representative, who did not immediately respond to emails asking for comment.

The arbitrator found that Spacey violated his contract of professional conduct by “engaging in certain conduct towards several crew members in each of the five seasons in which he starred and was an executive producer.” House of cards“, according to a Kump statement requesting approval.

As a result, MRC had to fire Spacey, halt production on the show’s sixth season, rewrite it to remove main character Spacey, and cut it from 13 episodes to eight episodes to meet deadlines, resulting in tens of millions in damages, according to court documents. .

WATCH | Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on charges of sexual harassment:

Kevin Spacey to appear in British court on charges of sexual harassment Actor Kevin Spacey appeared briefly in a London court on Thursday on charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey’s lawyers argued in their own filings that the decision to cut him from the show’s sixth season was made prior to an internal investigation into which crew members came forward and was thus not part of a breach of contract. They argued that the actor’s actions were not a significant factor in the show’s losses.

The private arbitrator’s decision came after more than a three-year legal battle and an eight-day evidence hearing that was kept secret from the public, like the rest of the dispute, until a panel of three more private arbitrators dismissed Spacey’s appeal. and upheld the decision in November.

The actor faces multiple lawsuits

The 63-year-old Oscar winner’s career came to an abrupt end in late 2017 when the #MeToo movement gained momentum and accusations against him emerged from several places.

Spacey was fired or removed from projects in the first place House of cardsNetflix political thriller in which for five seasons he played the main character Frank Underwood, a power-hungry congressman who becomes president.

Last month, Spacey pleaded not guilty in London to charges of sexually abusing three men a decade or more ago while he was director of the Old Vic Theatre. His lawyer said he “categorically denies” the allegations. He will appear in court next year.

Another criminal case brought against him for indecent assault and battery in connection with the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a resort in Nantucket was dropped by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

Spacey is also facing lawsuits from other men, including actor Anthony Rapp.