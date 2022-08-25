New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Clarks” is directed by Kevin Smith He reveals the secret of how he convinces Hollywood’s biggest celebrities to act in his films.

“I’ve known people for years. I’ve been in the business… almost 30 years,” Smith told Fox News Digital at the “Clerks III” movie premiere.

“After the heart attack… people are like, ‘Oh, I’ll do it,’ because they feel guilty if they don’t,” the filmmaker joked.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon And Rosario Dawson is set to appear in a comedy next month.

“Clerks III” is the third installment of Smith’s comedy classic.

Smith directed the first “Clerks” film in 1994 and is excited to bring the story back to the big screen nearly 30 years later.

The star-studded cast includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Justin Long, Fred Armisen and more.

The filmmaker explained the inspiration behind making “Clerks III”.

“There’s a moment in the second one where Randall shows you his heart… He’s always been cynical. You finally see that he’s… this optimist underneath, and I love that beat.”

He says he wants to explore the whole movie with an “optimistic Randall.”

Since the first black-and-white film hit theaters nearly three decades ago, Smith says, “it doesn’t seem like that time has passed.”

“It seems like yesterday… I was putting most of these casts together A small shop in New Jersey to rehearse late at night,” Smith told Fox News Digital.

“We don’t need to do more than one take because we can’t afford it… At this point, we have the luxury of multiple takes… Everyone is more experienced.”

In 2001, Smith directed the satirical stoner comedy “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”, starring Jason Mewes as “Jay” alongside the director.

Meeves exclusively told Fox News Digital that he loves being a part of Smith’s movies.

“I love playing the character of Jay,” Mewes added.

“Whether it’s another ‘Jay and Bob,’ ‘Malrats’ or ‘Clarks,’ I’m excited to be working with Kevin again and seeing Brian and Jeff… It’s so much fun… I’m excited. It’s surreal. Who would have thought ?”

“Clarks III” will release on September 13, 2022.