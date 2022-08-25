New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are marriedDirector Kevin Smith is convinced that true love exists.

“The wedding was presented, very beautifully,” Smith told Fox News Digital exclusively “Clerks III” Movie Premiere.

“It’s inspiring to see two people who worked so hard to get to that moment come full circle and how clearly they’re in love with each other,” commented the “Clerks III” director.

Smith was the guest speaker Lopez and Affleck’s three-day wedding A weekend at Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate.

In 2004, Smith directed Lopez and Affleck in the film “Jersey Girl,” and was honored to attend the couple’s wedding nearly 20 years later.

Smith went on to say that lavish weddings are wonderful and that the Hollywood couple are head over heels for each other.

“Jennifer did everything, and she had amazing f—— taste,” noted the “Jay and Silent Bob” director.

“[The wedding] Makes a mother believe in true love.”

Smith took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, “Clerks” star Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Mansanto all dressed in white.

The caption read: “Freesy as f—-…” he added, tagging everyone in the photo “bout on the town. #KevinSmith.”

The wedding was preceded by Smith’s film premiere for the third installment of his comedy classic, “Clerks III.”

Smith directed the first film in 1994 and is excited to bring the story back to the screen after 28 years.

Affleck is also set to appear in the upcoming sequel and has starred in several of Smith’s other films, including the “Jay and Silent Bob” movies, “Malrats,” “Chasing Amy,” and more.

“Clarks III” will release on September 13, 2022.