House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to rebuke President Biden for attacking Republicans during a campaign swing through Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

McCarthy, R-Calif., was on hand to deliver an early response to President Biden’s upcoming speech from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The minority leader tends to focus his comments on kitchen table issues, including crime, inflation and the economy.

In addition to focusing on issues important to voters, McCarthy is also expected to rebuke Biden for accusing Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” in recent weeks.

McCarthy will appear alongside Republican candidate Jim Bognett for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. Bognet is running against Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in a district won by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden is expected to deliver Republicans are attacked during a speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday. The president will visit the birthplace of the US Constitution on Thursday to lay what Democrats see as an indictment against the GOP.

The comments are expected to be a darker version of a speech Biden has often given on the 2020 campaign trail, comparing the election to a battle for the “soul of the nation.” Biden pointed to the tone and substance of the speech at a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday while accusing Republicans of abandoning the rule of law.

“You’ve heard some of my friends in the other group talk about political violence and how it’s necessary,” the president said. “No one should encourage the use of political violence.”

Republicans have responded to the attacks by accusing Biden of stoking political divisions and stoking the potential for violence.

“Joe Biden’s despicable attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.