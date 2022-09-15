New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy showed on “The Ingram Angle” Wednesday how the Republican Party can “build a future based on freedom” and protect parents’ rights in schools.

Kevin McCarthy: You want to build a future based on freedom, and one thing we learned in Virginia – so we have a Parents’ Bill of Rights. So we’re looking for someone to research and be lucky enough to find out what’s going on in these kids’ schools? It should not happen.

Graham is pushing for a 15-week abortion ban, saying the bill could help the government in the midterms.

Every parent should be sent what is being taught in their children’s school. They don’t need to go to the website to see it. [It] They must be sent and they know it. What are we going to do to hold this government accountable? Why DOJ went after parents when they started to stop going to school board meetings Critical race theory?

Click here to get the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: