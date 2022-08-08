New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been nearly two years since Kevin Harvick was in Victory Lane, but on Sunday he won the Firekeeper’s Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick, driving the Red Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, edged out pole-sitter Bubba Wallace by three seconds for the win. Daniel Suarez took a break of about five laps after race officials decided not to wave the caution flag when he blew a tire.

Wallace finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Harvick finished 10th in the points standings and 17th in the projected playoff standings. He had five top 5s and 11 top 10s before taking a victory lap in front of the fans.

“Everybody that doubted us, we don’t know. They obviously know we thrive in situations like this. A lot happened today like we haven’t all year,” Harvick said. He has the advantage of pits and restarts.

Christopher Bell took the win on stage 1 but was forced to pit after brief contact with the wall. Hamlin finished second in Stage 1 but won Stage 2. But in the end Harvick came out on top.

There were 15 lead changes in the race with 10 leaders.

It has been 65 races since Harvick’s last victory on September 19, 2020 at the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race at Bristol. He blocked Kyle Busch in it.

He won nine times that year but finished fifth for the championship.

With the win at Michigan, Harvick is now in the NASCAR playoffs with a few races to go.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is set for next week at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.