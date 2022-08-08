closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been nearly two years since Kevin Harvick was in Victory Lane, but on Sunday he won the Firekeeper’s Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick, driving the Red Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, edged out pole-sitter Bubba Wallace by three seconds for the win. Daniel Suarez took a break of about five laps after race officials decided not to wave the caution flag when he blew a tire.

Wallace finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford driver Kevin Harvick greets fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford driver Kevin Harvick greets fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Harvick finished 10th in the points standings and 17th in the projected playoff standings. He had five top 5s and 11 top 10s before taking a victory lap in front of the fans.

“Everybody that doubted us, we don’t know. They obviously know we thrive in situations like this. A lot happened today like we haven’t all year,” Harvick said. He has the advantage of pits and restarts.

Christopher Bell took the win on stage 1 but was forced to pit after brief contact with the wall. Hamlin finished second in Stage 1 but won Stage 2. But in the end Harvick came out on top.

Kevin Harvick (4), Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) race at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Kevin Harvick (4), Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) race at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancia)

Mall of America shooting: Kyle Bush’s wife says family safe after escape

There were 15 lead changes in the race with 10 leaders.

It has been 65 races since Harvick’s last victory on September 19, 2020 at the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race at Bristol. He blocked Kyle Busch in it.

Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (yellow) and Christopher Bell (20) during the race at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (yellow) and Christopher Bell (20) during the race at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancia)

Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22) race in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22) race in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancia)

He won nine times that year but finished fifth for the championship.

With the win at Michigan, Harvick is now in the NASCAR playoffs with a few races to go.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is set for next week at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.