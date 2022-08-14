type here...
Kevin Harvick wins again; The NASCAR playoff picture after the Federated Auto Parts 400 is a mess

Richmond, Va. (AP) – Kevin Harvick took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought at Michigan last week, won for the 60th time, fourth time at Richmond and first since 2013 on the 0.75-mile oval. He is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth in career wins in the premier series. .

Harvick’s win also kept alive the intriguing battle for the final playoff spot with two races remaining in the regular season. 15 winners could claim playoff berths this year if there are no new winners when the series moves to Watkins Glen and Daytona.

Bell finished second, followed by Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Joey Logano, who led 221 of the 400 laps, dropped to sixth, followed by Martin Truex Jr.’s Ryan Blaney in 10th. Blaney and Truex are the top two drivers in points as they hope to make the 16-driver playoffs winless.

Thanks to the stage points, Blaney extended his lead from 19 points to 26, assuming a 16th different winner over Truex for the final playoff spot.

There are only five cautions for 28 laps in the race, and that includes the two cautions that come at the end of each stage. The last came when Bell spun on lap 252 and Harvick retired after a pair of green-flag pit cycles.

Kevin Harvick celebrates winning the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

Odds and ends

Ty Gibbs again replaced Kurt Busch, who missed his fourth straight race while recovering from a concussion. After earning his first top-10 finish a week ago, Gibbs completed just 180 laps before his engine blew. … Gibbs, driving for 23XI Racing owned by Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan and Hamlin, saw his string of top 10 finishes stop at four. He finished 13th. … Kyle Busch’s eight consecutive finishes outside the top 10 ended with a ninth-place run.

Next

The series moves to the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

