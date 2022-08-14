New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Until this month, Kevin Harvick was winless in his last 65 races.

But over the past two weeks, things have changed drastically for Harvick, and he looks like one of the most dangerous drivers entering the upcoming NASCAR playoffs.

Harvick won for the second week in a row Sunday, holding off Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. Harvick won the Firekeeper’s Casino 400 in Michigan last weekend.

“Like I said last week, the cars have been running well week in and week out. After the first run we were able to handle the car a lot better,” he said. NBC Sports After the race.

Harvick took the lead from Logano with 66 laps remaining in the race. Logano led more than 200 laps of the race before relinquishing the lead to Harvick.

It was Harvick’s 60th career win. It was his fourth win at Richmond and first since 2013 at the 0.75-mile oval.

But his success didn’t exactly boost the playoff picture.

The final spot for the playoffs is still wide open. This year’s 15 winners will claim their spot in the playoffs if there are no new winners when the series shifts to Watkins Glen and Daytona next week for the regular-season finale.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. battle for the final spot. Blaney is up 26 points to 16th in the Truex.

Elliott, Logano, Hamlin, Bell, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch all made the playoffs. Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Kurt Busch all have one win and a win barring a late-season upset.

Kurt Busch missed another race as he recovered from a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.