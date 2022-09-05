Kevin Harvick narrowly escapes a burning race car, hitting the ‘worst’ parts of NASCAR

Kevin Harvick had a very close call with a burning car in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, but thankfully, the No. 4 The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver was able to climb over quickly before his car was fully engulfed in flames. .

And after he got out of his car, he was absolutely furious with NASCAR and with it A new next-gen car.

93 laps left NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener, Harvick was in the top-5 and running in the outside lane of the 1.366-mile track when his car suddenly burst into flames, noticeable under the right front tire. As he continued to drive, more and more fumes came out from under the car and filled the cockpit.

Harvick – One of 16 playoff drivers competing for the championship In November – he quickly dropped to the inside of the track as the flames grew and he luckily exited the car. As soon as he climbed through the window, no. 4 The fire spread to the driver’s side as well as the right side of the car.

Although Harvick thought his rocker panel was on fire, it was unclear what sparked the fire.

But this Far from the first time one Next-gen cars are on fire this season. This is one of the many concerns that drivers have Car and its safetyEspecially with them Reporting particularly severe effects.

Later, Harvick explained his perspective on what happened. He told NBC Sports:

“As we’ve seen many times, I’m sure it’s just the worst parts of a race car. We haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of Safety aspects: We let it go on and on. And the car started burning and as it was burning, flames started coming through the dash.

“And I ran a couple of laps, and then, as the flame got bigger, it started burning things and I think right there [referencing the replay], you will see all the brake fluid coming out of the brakes. It burned the brake line, but the flames were coming through the dash.”

Harvick continued and blasted NASCAR and the new car, adding:

“What a disaster, man. No reason. We didn’t hit the wall, we didn’t hit the car, and here we are in the pits with a burnt-out car and can’t finish the race during the playoffs. Worst-ass parts. …

“I just stopped. The rocker was on fire for two laps. I stopped because I couldn’t see anymore because the dash was on fire and I couldn’t sit there and burn.”

Unable to finish one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races, the Southern 500, Harvick will essentially be playing catch-up in the playoff standings, which will narrow the postseason field to 12 heading into the final two races of the Round of 16.