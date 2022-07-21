New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Trying to keep up with the younger generation.

Hart, 43, and Johnson, 50, tried Tortilla TikTok Challenge While promoting their upcoming movie “DC League of Super-Pets”.

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real is looking forward to the day he can finally bash me with no consequences,” The Rock captioned the video.

“It was fun,” he added.

Warning: Video contains obscenity

To compete in the Tortilla Challenge, two people fill their mouths with water and play paper rock scissors to see who can hit the other person in the face with a tortilla. The first person to spit out their water loses the challenge.

“It’s the funniest thing,” Hart said at the beginning of the video, which has 55 million views and 11.5 million likes on TikTok so far.

Hart hits the Paper Rock Scissors for a two count and slaps Johnson in the face. On the second slap, the comedian laughs – effectively losing the game.

“Well, that’s what we’re trying to keep up with for the younger generation,” Hart joked after the challenge was completed.

“Never again,” The Rock responded.

The Rock appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He spoke with guest host Kerry Washington on Wednesday night His friendship with Hart.

“I love Kevin,” Johnson said. “Since our first movie, we’ve had such a great chemistry and bond. There’s a lot of trust with Kevin and I, you know.”

“I love that guy,” he added.

“DC League of Super-Pets” premieres on July 29.