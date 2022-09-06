New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Federline is talking about his ex-wife Britney Spears And the pop star’s 13-year long tenure.

In an interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” Federline claimed that the “Toxic” singer’s father, Jamie Spears, “saved her back then.”

In a sit-down interview, Federline was asked if he believed Jamie “saved” Spears’ life, to which he replied, “100%,” adding, “I feel like he [Jamie] She was saved then.”

Spears’ conservatorship, overseen by Jamie, ended in November.

In the interview, Federline said that he was never involved in his care.

Britney Spears’ son breaks silence on their relationship: ‘I just want her to be well’

“I wasn’t involved in anything, so I don’t really know how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know whose decision it was,” Federline said.

“All I know is that you’re a family worried about their daughter and trying to do everything they can to help her.”

Federline — who shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Spears — said their sons were “very happy” when her conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari Slam Ex Kevin Federline Claim Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

“Both are so happy for her, you know? Because it’s not always right. That’s what it’s about [she] want, you know, [she] came,” he said.

Although they are happy for their mother, Federline shared that her children decided to spend some time away from Spears.

“Boys decided they weren’t seeing her right now,” he said. “It’s been months since they’ve seen her.”

Last week, Spears’ youngest son, Jayden, revealed where his relationship with his mother stands.

“I think 100% it will be resolved,” he told filmmaker Daphne Barak. Daily Mail. “It’s going to take a lot of time and effort. I want her to get better mentally. I want to see her again when she’s better.”

Britney Spears’ lawyer fires back at Kevin Federline: ‘Will not tolerate threats’

He also spoke about his grandfather, Jamie, and said, “He doesn’t deserve all the hate he’s getting in the media. I love him with all my heart. He’s just trying to be a dad.”

He said: “At first he was trying to be like any father who allowed his daughter to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I thought the protectiveness went on for so long, maybe that’s why my [mom] She is very angry about the whole situation that she has been working on for a long time and I personally think she is. She needs to rest and relax.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Spears took to Instagram last week to respond to Jayden’s bombshell interview.

“I say to my son Jayden, I will send you all the love in the world every day for the rest of my life!!!!”

Jayden, Sean and their father did not attend Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asgari. Federline has kept their family drama on display for the past few months.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He shared and deleted private videos of Spears interacting with her sons on his Instagram.

He captioned the videos at the time, “I can’t sit back and accuse my sons like this after all they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we as a family have decided to post these videos.”