Kevin Durant’s ‘ultimatum’ keeps Nets in a bind, but sympathy is in short supply against Brooklyn | opinion

No one feels sorry for the Brooklyn Nets.

Not for owner Joe Tsai. Not for general manager Sean Marks. Not for Nets coach Steve Nash.

When a team abandons a promising rebuilding effort for a quick route to title contention built around mercurial superstars, and the fallout is devastating, the sympathy meter barely registers.

Nets star Kevin Durant, who asked for a trade earlier this offseason, met with Tsai for a week in London and told Tsai the franchise had to choose between him and Marks and Nash. According to the Athletic.

Star-chasing is a gamble. Sometimes, the results are spectacular, ending with a championship or two.

Other times, it’s a failure. Hello, Brooklyn.

The Nets acquired Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019 in hopes of contending for a title after Durant returns in 2020-21 from an Achilles injury. Brooklyn boosted those aspirations when it traded for James Harden in January 2021. The trio played just 16 games together due to injuries and Irving’s decision not to get the COIVD-19 vaccine, making him ineligible to play in most Nets home games in 2021. -22 season due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.

The Nets lost in the conference semifinals in 2021 and in the first round in 2022, and Harden is no longer with his team — traded to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline. Harden wanted out, too, and before free agency began on June 30, Irving looked for potential trades and his situation — no matter what anyone says — remains unresolved.

It has been rumored for weeks that Durant and Irving are unhappy with Nash as coach, leaving Cy with options, including one that is now not in Durant’s ultimatum.

— Fire Nash and Marks and hire a new GM and coach hoping to satisfy Durant, an iffy proposition at best. There’s no guarantee that Durant will be out after a season or two, and catering to stars over the past three seasons hasn’t helped the Nets at all.

— If Durant is satisfied with Nash and unhappy with the rosters Marks has created, another option is to can the Marks and keep Nash. Durant heaped praise on Nash at the start of Nash’s tenure in 2020 and at the end of the 2021-22 season.

– Trade Durant and keep Nash and Marks. No team wants an unhappy player, especially as he enters the first year of a four-year extension worth $194.2 million. Regardless of what you think of Nash as a head coach, he’s never had a full roster or one deep enough and well suited to compete. Marks has been on the job for 6½ years and he has led the rebuild in the right direction along with D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. But while it’s hard to say that adding Durant, Irving and Harden was a mistake at the time, the franchise’s desire to add stars derailed that rebuild.

– Trade Durant and Irving and fire Nash and Marks and start over. The first part of that equation is more difficult than the second, but finding a new coach and staff at this point in the offseason isn’t easy either. Irving has just one season left on his contract, and while not many (any?) teams are interested, the Nets could be re-engaged with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sending Durant elsewhere became more complicated when the Utah Jazz landed five first-round picks and three players for Rudy Gobert. The Nets have to do better than that for Durant, and that offer isn’t there yet.

Training camps open in less than two months, and the Nets need a solution to this situation or another season could be derailed.