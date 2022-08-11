New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant named the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as “desirable landing spots.” sources told SNY.

Durant requested a trade back in June and recently gave Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to trade him or fire the duo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to play with Marcus Smart if he ends up in Boston — though, according to The Athletic , the Nets would at least want Smart and Jaylen Brown if a trade falls through.

Durant previously sought out the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as possible trade destinations, while the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have also kept tabs on the superstar.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant trade rumors: ‘I love our team’

SNY also noted that the Nets-76ers trade sentiment was well received in the Philadelphia front office, with “high-level members” of the Sixers strongly wanting to be involved in trade talks for the two-time NBA champion.

The Nets appear to be looking for picks along with a package of young NBA players and want to land a legitimate playoff contender if they trade Durant.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million extension he signed with the Nets last year.