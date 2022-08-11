closer
Kevin Durant named the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as “desirable landing spots.” sources told SNY.

Durant requested a trade back in June and recently gave Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to trade him or fire the duo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during round one of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on May 22, 2021 in New York City, New York.

(Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to play with Marcus Smart if he ends up in Boston — though, according to The Athletic , the Nets would at least want Smart and Jaylen Brown if a trade falls through.

Durant previously sought out the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as possible trade destinations, while the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have also kept tabs on the superstar.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives into the net as Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends during the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant trade rumors: ‘I love our team’

SNY also noted that the Nets-76ers trade sentiment was well received in the Philadelphia front office, with “high-level members” of the Sixers strongly wanting to be involved in trade talks for the two-time NBA champion.

The Nets appear to be looking for picks along with a package of young NBA players and want to land a legitimate playoff contender if they trade Durant.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament opening basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million extension he signed with the Nets last year.