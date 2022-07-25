New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets, who reportedly requested a trade after the team’s early exit from the NBA playoffs.

While there has been no movement on potential deals for Durant, it appears that a new team has entered the fray to acquire the NBA superstar.

The Boston Celtics have become one of the few teams involved in trade talks for the Nets star, according to multiple reports. While the Celtics are no closer than any other team to acquiring Durant, ESPN reports Boston’s acquisition of Jaylen Brown in a trade would strengthen the team in their pursuit.

Brown responded to the trade rumors with a tweet.

“Sm,” he wrote.

According to The Athletic, the Celtics offered a draft pick for Brown, Derrick White and Durant, but Brooklyn turned it down. The Nets reportedly want Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and another rotation piece in any deal involving Durant.

According to ESPN, the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have all expressed interest in trading for Durant since he requested a trade on June 30.

Durant, along with Kyrie Irving, signed with Brooklyn in 2019. Brooklyn gave Durant plenty of time to rest and recover from a torn Achilles tendon. He did not make his debut for the team until December 2020. Durant signed a four-year, $194 million extension in August 2021.

Durant played in just 90 games for the Nets, averaging 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Brooklyn has only won one playoff series with Durant and Irving on the team, and they need James Harden to do it in the 2020-21 season.

