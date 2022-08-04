New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant has been criticized for how he has handled his business since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Now that he’s requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the criticism is the same as it was six years ago.

The latest backlash came from Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who didn’t hold back when asked about Durant’s leadership qualities, or lack thereof.

On the “Rich Eisen Show,” four-time NBA champion Durant “maybe trying to get it [another] competitor.”

“When you put a house together, you have to live in it,” O’Neill said. “You’re the one who hired the architect. You’re the one who got another architect (James Harden) from Philadelphia. You have to work it as a leader, but [if] If you don’t want it to work, you should buy another house. You know he’s probably trying to get a competitor. It’s easier that way.”



The Boston Celtics are rumored to be heavily involved in Durant trade talks, which could include Jaylen Brown.

Shaq thinks that is a big mistake.

“You have a young core that we can build on and that we can trust, I’ll keep them,” Schack said. “I don’t know what everyone is seeing, but Jaylen is hanging with Durant pretty tough.”

O’Neal seemed to echo Jayson Tatum’s sentiments from last week.

“I played [Durant] During the Olympics,” Tatum said. “Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys we’ve got.”

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have also been linked to Durant, and both are on Durant’s wish list of teams he wants to move to. The Toronto Raptors, O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors are also keeping tabs.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year contract extension he signed with Brooklyn last year worth $198 million.