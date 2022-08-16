New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant is in a holding pattern with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite reportedly requesting a trade from the organization early in free agency, Durant has yet to see the Nets honor him. According to multiple reports, Brooklyn has received interest in a potential Durant trade from the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, among other teams, but has yet to find the right deal to agree to.

There was a rumor around the NBA world on Monday that Durant would rather retire than play for Brooklyn again. Longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein said in his Substock column that Durant, “one of the most well-connected team executives,” was “more apt to retire than play for the Brooklyn Nets again.”

Stein wrote that he was informed in July.

Durant strongly rebuked the rumor later Monday.

“I know a lot of people believe anonymous sources on me, but if anyone out there is listening, I don’t want to retire anytime soon. S— is ridiculous at this point,” he tweeted.

NBA champ jokingly suggests Kevin Durant can get his trade wish with 'simple tweet'

The two sides reached a fever pitch last week after the Nets superstar gave the front office an ultimatum — either trade Durant or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn team owner Joe Tsai expressed support for the front office and coaching staff in his own tweet last week.

“I have the support of our front office and coaching staff. We make decisions that are in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai said.

It’s unclear at this point whether Durant, who has three years remaining on his current deal, will be traded.