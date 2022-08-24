New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets until Tuesday, when the team announced it would move forward with its current team.

Before that, a whirlwind of speculation dominated the NBA world about where Durant would land — he’s still one of the league’s best scorers at age 33. But a certain NBA peer took exception to Durant changing his mind and dismissing everything the Nets and their fanbase have been through the last few months.

Patrick Beverley, a 34-year-old point guard currently playing for the Utah Jazz, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“Yal can sit back and say nothing but it ain’t cool. There are families here that don’t have jobs because of these KDs -. and on and off is not cool. Blessing gang,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Being the Twitter fan that he is, Durant responded by simply saying: #BLAMEKD.

And as someone who doesn’t shy away from some trash talk, Beverley herself responded:

In his statement, Nets general manager Sean Marks said owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai and head coach Steve Nash met with Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday.

“We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focused on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build an enduring franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Despite requesting a trade, Durant has no leverage over the Nets after signing a four-year extension worth $194.22 million this offseason. He also gave Tsai an ultimatum to trade with him or fire Marx and Nash. Tsai would go after his front office and coaching staff.

“My support goes out to our front office and coaching staff,” Tsai said then. “We make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”

Durant requested the trade after the Boston Celtics knocked Brooklyn out of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

At the end of the day it all comes down to nothing, as Durant and Kyrie Irving, who recently had his own spats with the Nets, remain in the club. Ben Simmons, who despite being traded last season has not suited up for a game as he deals with a back injury, looks to debut alongside his fellow All-Stars in the 2022-23 campaign.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, averaged 29.9 points last season to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists to lead the Nets.