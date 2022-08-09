New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Maybe there is something Keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn A little longer, but general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash may not like the deal.

The 12-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion met with Nets owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend to discuss reports regarding Durant and the organization, and Durant increasing his roster spot against Marks and Nash. The Athletic reported.

The Brooklyn Report has “first-hand knowledge” of why Durant wants out of the organization and remains “firm in his stance.”

A year after signing a four-year, $198 million contract extension, Durant Requested a trade from the Nets In the month of June. He has been linked to several teams but most notably the Boston Celtics. All-Star Jaylen Brown and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart are two names floated in a possible deal.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum won the gold medal with Durant 2020 Summer Olympics, Speaking to The Athletic in an interview published Monday, he said he had nothing to do with the offseason moves — just weeks after saying Durant was a “great player he “loves.”[s] Our team.”

“The best part of his job is Brad [Stevens] Don’t tell me how to do my job anymore. You’re not a coach,” Tatum said of his former head coach-turned-president of basketball operations. “He let me do my job. I let him do his thing. Honestly, That’s his decision and that’s his job.”

The Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs this season, and Durant reportedly questioned the direction of the team in his conversation with Tsai.