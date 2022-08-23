type here...
Sports Kevin Durant downplays trade demand, agrees to 'move forward'...
Sports

Kevin Durant downplays trade demand, agrees to ‘move forward’ with Brooklyn Nets

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Kevin Durant is committed to the Brooklyn Nets, at least for now.

After the drama of the offseason in which Durant wanted out of Brooklyn and the Nets sought trade offers for the 12-time All-Star, Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release that their partnership is moving forward.

“We’re focused on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a perennial franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks said.

Marks, Nets coach Steve Nash, Brooklyn owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and reached a resolution.

The news release, posted on the Nets’ Twitter account, included the franchise logo and the logo of The Boardroom, an online media network owned by Durant and Kleiman.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $194.2 million extension he signed a year ago to commit to the Nets. But after another season in which Brooklyn faltered in the playoffs, Durant wanted out.

Teams called the Nets, and the Nets called teams about potential deals, but a deal could not be found. The Nets demanded a huge amount for Durant, and teams weren’t willing to give up what the Nets wanted — multiple draft picks and All-Star caliber players.

The Nets start the season with Durant, Kyrie Irving (most likely) and Ben Simmons in the lineup, and on paper, that makes the Nets a factor in the Eastern Conference, along with Boston, Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia.

In the summer of 2007, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant requested a trade, but ownership refused to move him. The Lakers won the 2007–08 championship.

Of course, this could be a misdirection to focus on the Nets and Durant. Now the big question: Will Durant finish the season with the Nets?

Previous articleCNN sounds alarm over ‘largest anonymous dark money’ donation to conservative group
Next articleCeltic Hoops take the lead as Jakoumakis sees off the Hearts

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine Football “will remind people what we are dying for”

IIn a sense, Andriy Pavelko feels ready for the moment when Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist-1925 open the new...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

They wanted justice for their mentally ill loved one who died in prison. Now those hopes are shattered

Suleiman Fakiri's family has been waiting for more than five years for someone to be held accountable for...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Preston Manning warns that liberals may use conservative feuds as a weapon to weaken Poilivre

The oldest statesman of Canada's conservative movement is offering a glaring warning about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California County Saw 70% of Criminal Suspects Commit New Offenses on $0 Bail: DA

off Video Los Angeles Police's liberal 'zero bail' policy debunked Fox...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Senators sound alarm over terror-related exemptions to US entry for Afghans, warn of ‘open-ended’ authority

closer Video An Afghan citizen awaiting State Department communication after SIV approval...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News