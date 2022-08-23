Kevin Durant downplays trade demand, agrees to ‘move forward’ with Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is committed to the Brooklyn Nets, at least for now.

After the drama of the offseason in which Durant wanted out of Brooklyn and the Nets sought trade offers for the 12-time All-Star, Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release that their partnership is moving forward.

“We’re focused on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a perennial franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks said.

Marks, Nets coach Steve Nash, Brooklyn owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and reached a resolution.

The news release, posted on the Nets’ Twitter account, included the franchise logo and the logo of The Boardroom, an online media network owned by Durant and Kleiman.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $194.2 million extension he signed a year ago to commit to the Nets. But after another season in which Brooklyn faltered in the playoffs, Durant wanted out.

Teams called the Nets, and the Nets called teams about potential deals, but a deal could not be found. The Nets demanded a huge amount for Durant, and teams weren’t willing to give up what the Nets wanted — multiple draft picks and All-Star caliber players.

The Nets start the season with Durant, Kyrie Irving (most likely) and Ben Simmons in the lineup, and on paper, that makes the Nets a factor in the Eastern Conference, along with Boston, Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia.

In the summer of 2007, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant requested a trade, but ownership refused to move him. The Lakers won the 2007–08 championship.

Of course, this could be a misdirection to focus on the Nets and Durant. Now the big question: Will Durant finish the season with the Nets?