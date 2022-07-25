Kevin Durant and the Celtics? What happened to the Lakers? An NBA offseason check-in on news and rumors

The NBA Summer League is over. Free agency is over. Money spent with enough maximum deals topping a quarter billion quarters to spin your abacus.

But not everything is settled as the NBA’s offseason heads into late July and early August.

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to figure out what they want to do with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (trade or keep), and teams are waiting to see where (if anywhere) the Utah Jazz will trade All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

We take a look at where things stand at this point in the offseason:

Latest on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

USA TODAY Sports reported that Boston was in talks with Brooklyn about acquiring Durant after reports from ESPN and The Athletic. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about business negotiations.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has been mentioned as a key part of a potential trade with Brooklyn, and he responded in true NBA fashion by posting “Smh” on Twitter after seeing the reports.

ESPN, however, cautioned that the Nets are no closer to trading Durant to Boston than any other team. Phoenix, Miami and Toronto are among several teams interested in acquiring Durant.

Brooklyn needs significant return in a deal for Durant, especially what Utah got from Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert trade, and that offer has yet to be made.

Also, the Nets have not been enticed by any offers for Kyrie Irving, including from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Where will Donovan Mitchell end up?

In a press conference following the Gobert trade, Jazz general manager Justin Jannick said he had no intention of trading Mitchell, but added, “I can’t sit here and say somebody is (inaudible).”

Translation: Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, is available at the right price. The New York Knicks are interested and have enough first-rounders to satisfy Janik and CEO Danny Ainge in a full rebuild.

Don’t count out the Miami Heat. They’ve liked Mitchell for a long time and considered making him an offer sheet if he hits restricted free agency with the Jazz in 2021. But that never happened thanks to Mitchell’s five-year extension with the Jazz before hitting restricted free agency.

Washington has also expressed interest in a deal for Mitchell. Training camps will open in about two months, and the Jazz will continue to take calls for deals involving Mitchell.

What are the Lakers doing?

Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher parted ways last week in a very public fashion, including a lengthy statement from Foucher to ESPN explaining the split. The Lakers want to be released from the final year of Westbrook’s contract ($47 million), but only in exchange for an upgrade to the roster. There aren’t many ways to do this right now without any traction on the Irving front.

Who got the bag this offseason?

Washington’s Bradley Beal, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Memphis’ Za Morant, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Phoenix’s Devin Booker are among the players who have reached new contracts at or near $200 million. Jokic’s massive five-year extension and one year remaining on his current deal will pay him $301.4 million over the next six seasons.