Kevin Dillon has become an action star with Bruce Willis from ‘Entourage’

(CNN)Actor Kevin Dillon has found a way out Johnny DramaHis comedic hanger-on “Entourage” character.
He is currently working with Bruce Willis in the upcoming action film “Wire Room”.
“It was my second time working with Bruce,” Dylan told CNN in a recent interview. “The first time, I didn’t do a single scene with him, which was very annoying. It was great to be in a movie with him, but this time, I have a lot of scenes with him. I’ve always been a big fan of Bruce Willis and it’s really great to work with him.”
Dillon said the chance to work with Willis again made “The Wire Room” easier.
“I chose it because the script was really good and because Bruce was doing it,” he said, “I’m a big fan, so that’s a big plus for me, but it had to be on the page, and it was on the page. I thought the script , it’s going really well.”
The shooting of this film was done last December, which is about three months ago Willis’ family announced His aphasia diagnosis will cause him to withdraw from acting, which can affect cognitive abilities.
Dillon said production moved as fast as the film’s adventure.
“It was a seven-day shoot. I worked five of those seven days, so I didn’t have much time,” he said. “I love the way it came out. I think it’s really fun.”
In the film, Dillon plays a federal agent who is relegated to a desk job in a surveillance facility known as the “Wire Room”. Willis plays the Homeland Security agent who runs the room. The film also stars Oliver Trevena, Cameron Douglas and Shelby Cobb. Directed by Matt Iskandari.
Since appearing on the comedy series “Entourage,” which aired from 2004 to 2011, Dillon said he has received several offers.Johnny Drama type” role, the loving, loyal older brother he played in the show.
“I love comedy. I love drama, action, stuff. There’s been a lot of drama lately, so it’s nice to do something different. But I’ll take them all. I love them all,” he said.
As for his “Entourage” friends, Dylan stays in touch with the cast as well as show producer Doug Ellin. Dylan and Elin also host a weekly comedy podcast, “Victory the Podcast,” where they reflect on episodes of the hit HBO show. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
“Doug and I do the podcast. I’m tight with Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Connelly and all the guys,” he said. “I like these people.”
Next up for Dylan is a series which he will soon start shooting in Majorca.
“We’ll see if that happens, but it’s on the back burner,” he said.
For now he’s just going to “enjoy what’s left of summer.”
“I know it’s kind of over, but I’m going to go back to New York, see family, play some golf and just enjoy myself.”
“The Wire Room is in theaters and on demand September 2.