Kevin Dillon has become an action star with Bruce Willis from ‘Entourage’

(CNN) Actor Kevin Dillon has found a way out Johnny DramaHis comedic hanger-on “Entourage” character.

He is currently working with Bruce Willis in the upcoming action film “Wire Room”.

“It was my second time working with Bruce,” Dylan told CNN in a recent interview. “The first time, I didn’t do a single scene with him, which was very annoying. It was great to be in a movie with him, but this time, I have a lot of scenes with him. I’ve always been a big fan of Bruce Willis and it’s really great to work with him.”

Dillon said the chance to work with Willis again made “The Wire Room” easier.

“I chose it because the script was really good and because Bruce was doing it,” he said, “I’m a big fan, so that’s a big plus for me, but it had to be on the page, and it was on the page. I thought the script , it’s going really well.”

