“Goodfellas” actor, Ray Liotta died in his sleep less than three months ago.

Best known for his role as a mobster, Liotta was also in “Field of Dreams” alongside “Yellowstone” actor Kevin Costner.

The film follows Costner as an Iowan farmer, coincidentally named Ray, who builds a baseball field in his cornfield. As a result, ghosts of baseball players begin visiting the field, one of whom is Liotta’s character “Shoeless Joe Jackson.”

In a tribute posted on Instagram, Costner wrote about his co-star, “I wanted to share some memories from the movie, but especially remember the amazing Ray Liotta.”

This comes as Major League Baseball (MLB) hosts their “Field of Dreams” game on Wednesday night, with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds set to come out of the cornfield and onto the baseball field wearing special uniforms.

Costner wrote, “‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ joins us all for a great night of baseball on the Iowa fields.”

Costner shared a series of photos from the film, including performing one of the most famous lines, Liotta’s character asking Costner’s character, “Hey, is this heaven?” To which Costner replied, “No. This is Iowa.”

When Liotta’s passing became public, Costner also took to his Instagram. He wrote, “Devastated to hear of @RayLiotta’s passing. While he leaves behind an incredible legacy, he will always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. That moment in the movie was real. God gave us that stunt and now God has Ray.”

Liotta died at the age of 67 while on set in the Dominican Republic. He is filming “Dangerous Waters”.