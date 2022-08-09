closer
Video

Hollywood Nation: Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis wants to be paid the same as other award winners; Singer Kesha needed surgery and rehabilitation to repair her torn ACL.

Kesha wore a headline-making outfit over the weekend while on a dinner date with her mom.

the singer, 35, stepped out in a topless sheer see-through black dress with her mom and a friend for dinner last Saturday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The dress highlighted Kesha’s midriff and legs with a plunging neckline and billowing long sleeves.

Her hair is styled in a high bun and the photos show her in black high heels with neutral makeup colors. clothing Finished with a silk black dress for evening dinner.

Her only clothing under the see-through dress was a pair of black panties. Her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, grabbed a bite to eat with her daughter at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant in a long flowing white caftan and black sandals.

Dr. Luke slams Katy Perry by texting Lady Gaga claiming she raped Judge Rules

Kesha wore a revealing outfit over the weekend as the paparazzi chased her around Santa Monica.

(TPG/BACKGRID)

Recently, the season finale for Kesha’s reality show, “Addressing the hair,” premiered last Friday. The show follows a singer-songwriter who teams up with various paranormal experts on ghost-hunting adventures. Currently, the Discovery Plus show has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 43 percent.

“Doing this show has really changed my life because I’ve had these paranormal experiences and I feel intuitively that they’re real, but I also question whether other people have these experiences,” Kesha said. ComicBook.com. “All I know is that I’m completely open to the possibility of everything. I think it’s short-sighted to be certain that something doesn’t exist.”

She recently appeared with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on the song “Drop Dead” for the band Grandson.

