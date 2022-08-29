New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi died at the age of 33 in a high-speed crash in Vermont over the weekend.

Kangangi was riding on a gravel road while competing in the 59-mile Vermont Overland race on Saturday when he crashed.

“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son. When a giant falls, empty holes are left behind. Sule is a giant,” his team Amani said in a statement on social media. “Instead of leading us from the front of the pack, he now leads us as our guiding pole star as we move forward to make his dream a reality.”

The race featured 900 riders, competing over a 59-mile track with an additional 7,000 feet of climbing. The competition took place in the Vermont town of West Windsor.

Kangangi received tributes from Rachel Ruto, wife of Kenyan President-elect William Ruto, who offered her condolences to the athlete’s family and loved ones.

“My deepest condolences to his family and the entire cycling community on the loss of a talented cyclist, mentor and friend,” she said. “We will all miss him as a person. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.”

Kangangi is a renowned cyclist who has competed all over the world. From 2016 to 2020, Kangangi competed with Bike Aid, during which he finished third in the 2017 Tour du Rwanda. Most recently, he competed against cyclists such as Ian Boswell and Lauren ten Dam at last year’s Migration Gravel Race in Kenya.

“Vermont Overland is heartbroken by the tragic death of Suleiman ‘Sule’ Kangangi yesterday during Overland,” Vermont Overland owner Ansel Dickey said in a statement. “He was a kind friend and an inspirational and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends, Team Amani and the people of Kenya who mourn his loss today.”