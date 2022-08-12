Kenya on edge as media suddenly halts in pre-election tally

“Kenya is an anchor of stability, security and democracy – not only in the region or on this continent, but throughout the world,” the embassies of the United States and 13 other Western countries said in a statement ahead of the election. .

Bitter by criticism of its failures in previous elections, the National Electoral Commission has done its best to make this election a model one.

With a budget of over $370 million, one of the highest spending per voter in the world, the commission received printed paper ballots from Europe that had more security features than Kenyan banknotes. He used biometric technology to identify voters by their fingerprints and images.

The Electoral Commission “did a very professional job,” said Johnny Carson, a former US ambassador to Kenya who is serving as an election observer. The biometric system “worked better than many expected and proved to be a useful model for future development.”



The commission began releasing online results from more than 46,000 polling stations within hours of polling stations closing on Tuesday, a sweeping transparency move meant to stave off fears of possible voter fraud.

But things didn’t quite go according to plan.

The election commission’s decision to publish the results online, allowing the media to conduct the first unofficial tally, proved problematic. Media organizations counted in different sequences, leading to conflicting reports about who was ahead.