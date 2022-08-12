Kenya on edge as media suddenly halts in pre-election tally

NAIROBI, Kenya. As the results of Kenya’s presidential election came out, diners at a restaurant in Eldoret, 150 miles north of Nairobi, the capital, watched on Thursday night at six television screens showing rival counts from the Kenyan media. .
With 90 percent of the vote counted, the two main contenders, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, were separated by only a few thousand votes. Each had about 49 percent of the vote.
“People are so stressed out,” said Kennedy Orangi, a hospital nurse, waving two mobile phones, “that they can’t even think clearly.”
Then the counting stopped.
Suddenly, millions of Kenyans who were glued to their TVs, radios and phones after Tuesday’s vote found themselves in the dark about the latest results of a presidential race that has swept across the country and is being scrutinized far beyond its borders. .
On Friday, Kenyan news organizations gave various explanations for the halt in their counts, including fears of a hack and a desire to “sync” their results.
But many Kenyans felt they had chickened out and shied away from having to declare a winner in a high-stakes political battle in which Mr. Ruto, the country’s vice president, vs. Mr. Odinga, a political veteran, scores his fifth. to the presidency.
Now voters have to continue the agonizing wait. Officials say it’s likely not until Sunday, when the election commission can announce the official winner of the race and see if any of the candidates can clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
The stakes in this election are high for Kenya, an East African power with a recent history of tumultuous elections. But it also reverberates beyond its borders as a litmus test for democracy at a time when authoritarianism is on the rise across Africa and around the world.
“Kenya is an anchor of stability, security and democracy – not only in the region or on this continent, but throughout the world,” the embassies of the United States and 13 other Western countries said in a statement ahead of the election. .
Bitter by criticism of its failures in previous elections, the National Electoral Commission has done its best to make this election a model one.
With a budget of over $370 million, one of the highest spending per voter in the world, the commission received printed paper ballots from Europe that had more security features than Kenyan banknotes. He used biometric technology to identify voters by their fingerprints and images.
The Electoral Commission “did a very professional job,” said Johnny Carson, a former US ambassador to Kenya who is serving as an election observer. The biometric system “worked better than many expected and proved to be a useful model for future development.”
The commission began releasing online results from more than 46,000 polling stations within hours of polling stations closing on Tuesday, a sweeping transparency move meant to stave off fears of possible voter fraud.
But things didn’t quite go according to plan.
The election commission’s decision to publish the results online, allowing the media to conduct the first unofficial tally, proved problematic. Media organizations counted in different sequences, leading to conflicting reports about who was ahead.
This drew criticism from international and local observers such as the Kenya Human Rights Commission, who said discrepancies in the counts causing “confusion, anxiety, fear, excitement.”
As the numbers rolled in, it became clear that the race between Mr. Ruto and Mr. Odinga was much tighter than most Kenyans expected. Ahead of Tuesday’s election, several polls showed Mr Odinga in a strong lead.
After the election, the commission’s official count was slow because poll workers had to deliver paper results from 46,229 polling stations to the national counting center in Nairobi. The agents then had to check the documents against an online image database of the same sheets.
Those delays meant that by Thursday evening it was clear that the first indication of a winner was likely to come from the media rather than the election commission, a politically sensitive move in a country where the media can be subject to heavy government interference. .
Felix Odhiambo Owuor, executive director of the Institute for Electoral Law and Governance for Africa, a non-profit organization that helped develop guidelines for the media’s role in elections, said in an interview that media groups have abandoned the difficult situation.
“I think they just decided it was better to wait” while the Kenyan Electoral Commission “catches up,” he said.
Others pointed to direct pressure from the government to stop the vote count. Three reporters from the Nation Media Group, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive domestic issues, said government officials pressured their editors to stop counting because they were told it was creating confusion among the public.
Friday, at article in the newspaper “Nation”Mutuma Matiu, editor-in-chief of the Nation Media Group, described how difficult the count has become.
“We don’t just count numbers. We are also trying to be safe and open up, not going bankrupt, not falling into the clutches of pressure groups and providing good, clean data,” he wrote.
AT statementDavid Omwoyo, head of the government’s Kenya Media Council, said “no one asked anyone to stop counting and predicting results.”
The only unofficial counts were made by foreign news organizations, the BBC and a joint effort between Reuters and Google. But they were based on a set of results from constituencies that were only 75 percent full as of midnight Friday.
This could result in Kenyans waiting for the final results to find out who will be their next president, or if the country is headed for a runoff election and the whole troubling exercise will have to be repeated in a month.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, and Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Eldoret, Kenya.