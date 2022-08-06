Kenya Leadership Fight: Hustler Nation vs. Allied Scions

KANGARI, Kenya. The helicopter flew over blooming tea and coffee fields on both sides of Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest peak, and landed near a small mountain town from which William Ruto, the self-proclaimed leader of Kenya’s “nation of businessmen,” emerged.

Ruto, the frontrunner in next Tuesday’s presidential election, is pinning his hopes on what he calls the Kenyan “hustlers” – swarms of frustrated young people, most of them poor, who just want to succeed. He delights supporters with his account of how he was once so poor that he sold chickens on the side of the road, and with his vigorous attacks on rivals, he portrays an elitist and out of touch with the world.

“I grew up wearing second-hand clothes,” he boasted to a roaring crowd in Kangari, where farmers and merchants crowded around his campaign vehicle, a canary-yellow stretched SUV. “Every Hustle Matters,” read a slogan on his door.