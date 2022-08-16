Kenya has announced a new president, but the battle is not over yet

Mr. Ruto and Mr. Odinga went head to head throughout the count, sometimes separated by as little as 7,000 votes, according to unofficial media counts. Those tiny margins have left many nervous: while Kenya’s democracy is strong, Kenya’s elections can be brutal, and the last three votes have been marred by disputed results that have led to protracted crises, lawsuits and street violence that killed more than 1,200 people in 2007. human.

Punished by these failures, the electoral commission made great efforts to ensure a clean vote. Within 24 hours of the close of polls last Tuesday evening, images were posted on its website showing results from nearly every polling station – more than 46,000 of them.

But as Wafula Chebukati, the chief election commissioner, prepared to announce the winner on Monday, one of Mr Odinga’s top aides called an impromptu press conference outside.

“It was the most inept election in the history of Kenya,” Saitabao Ole Kanchori told reporters, yelling accusations that the counting center had been called a “crime scene” and urging those responsible “to be arrested.”

A few moments later, a pandemonium erupted in the hall.

Supporters of Mr. Odinga, including Mr. Ole Kanchori, charged onto the platform, throwing chairs to the floor and clashing with club-wielding security personnel. Foreign diplomats and election observers fled backstage, but the choir, which spent most of the day singing gospel songs, continued to sing.