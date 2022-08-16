Kenya has announced a new president, but the battle is not over yet

NAIROBI, Kenya. In a continent that has witnessed an increase in military coups and no-stamp elections in recent years, Kenya stands out.
Despite its flaws and pervasive corruption, the East African nation and economic powerhouse has steadily emerged as a symbol of what is possible, its democracy backed by a strong constitution and its hard-fought elections an example for other African nations looking to forge their own path. from autocracy.
But Kenya just stumbled upon a speed bump.
The winner of the latest presidential election was announced on Monday, ending an unpredictable battle in which millions of Kenyans were chained to their TVs and smartphones when the results came out. President-elect William Ruto beamed as he addressed a room filled with roaring supporters praising “a very historic, democratic event.”
But the losing candidate, Raila Odinga, rejected the result before it was even announced. In the hall where Mr. Ruto spoke and where the votes were counted, a scandal broke out, as a result of which chairs and fists flew. And four members of the electoral commission ran out, questioning the result, which will almost certainly be taken to court.
And so the elections hang in the balance, scrutinized not only at home but across the continent, where Kenya’s exuberant democracy is among those seen as indicators of progress.
“We don’t have the luxury of looking back, we don’t have the luxury of pointing fingers,” Mr. Ruto said. “We must close ranks to work together.”
It began as a day of hope.
Early in the morning, several thousand people began to gather in a huge hall in the suburbs of Nairobi to hear the results of the elections after a difficult six-day vote count that left the country on pins and needles.
Mr. Ruto and Mr. Odinga went head to head throughout the count, sometimes separated by as little as 7,000 votes, according to unofficial media counts. Those tiny margins have left many nervous: while Kenya’s democracy is strong, Kenya’s elections can be brutal, and the last three votes have been marred by disputed results that have led to protracted crises, lawsuits and street violence that killed more than 1,200 people in 2007. human.
Punished by these failures, the electoral commission made great efforts to ensure a clean vote. Within 24 hours of the close of polls last Tuesday evening, images were posted on its website showing results from nearly every polling station – more than 46,000 of them.
But as Wafula Chebukati, the chief election commissioner, prepared to announce the winner on Monday, one of Mr Odinga’s top aides called an impromptu press conference outside.
“It was the most inept election in the history of Kenya,” Saitabao Ole Kanchori told reporters, yelling accusations that the counting center had been called a “crime scene” and urging those responsible “to be arrested.”
A few moments later, a pandemonium erupted in the hall.
Supporters of Mr. Odinga, including Mr. Ole Kanchori, charged onto the platform, throwing chairs to the floor and clashing with club-wielding security personnel. Foreign diplomats and election observers fled backstage, but the choir, which spent most of the day singing gospel songs, continued to sing.
Once the situation calmed down, Mr. Chebukati appeared to give a short speech in which he noted that two of his commissioners had been wounded in hand-to-hand combat and others had been harassed, “arbitrarily arrested” or disappeared, before proceeding to announce the results.
He said Mr. Ruto received 50.49 percent of the vote to Mr. Odinga’s 48.85 percent, a difference of just 233,211 votes, but enough to avoid a second round.
In a speech that appeared to be intended as a show of authority and reassurance, Mr. Ruto thanked his supporters and promised to work for the good of Kenya. He promised to put aside the bitterness of the campaign – and the chaotic scenes a few minutes earlier – and focus on the country’s collapsing economy.
“There is no room for revenge here,” said Mr. Ruto, accompanied by his wife and his partner Rigati Gachagua. “Our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck to move forward. We don’t have the luxury of looking back.”
Celebration erupted in the streets of Eldoret, Mr. Ruto’s stronghold in the Rift Valley, where a deafening cacophony of horns, whistles, and chants filled the city center.
But across much of the country, his victory was overshadowed by a major event: Four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to check the vote in defiance of Mr. Chebukati and fled to a luxury hotel, where they denounced the “opacity” of the final round. graph.
These commissioners, as it turned out, was appointed Odinga’s most prominent ally in the race, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is barred by term limits from running again.
A few hours later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ruto called their statement “minor”. Under Kenyan law, he said, only Mr. Chebukati is responsible for announcing the winner.
“From a legal and constitutional point of view, the four commissioners pose no threat to the legitimacy of the declaration,” Mr. Ruto said.
However, the drama suggested that the day that was supposed to mark the end of the presidential election could end up being another chapter in a nail-biting race that saw Kenyans on the edge of their seats after Tuesday’s vote.
The candidates were an example of contrasts.
Mr Odinga, 77, a leftist from one of Kenya’s most legendary political dynasties, made his first bid for president in 1997. He ran three more times, always losing, before trying again this year.
Although he was once prime minister, Mr Odinga’s electoral defeats epitomized the wider frustration of his ethnic group, the Luo, who have never controlled the Kenyan presidency in all the years since the nation gained independence from Britain in 1963. year.
Mr. Ruto, 55, the country’s vice president and wealthy businessman, has presented himself as the champion of Kenya’s “Business Nation” — frustrated, mostly young fighters struggling to gain a foothold. He often spoke to voters about his humble origins, including a barefoot childhood and an early career selling chickens on the side of a busy highway.
This image contrasted with Mr. Ruto’s considerable fortune, which has grown over the course of his political career to include a luxury hotel, thousands of acres of land and a large poultry processing plant.
While the presentation of the “hustler” resonated with some Kenyans, others simply shrugged. Only 40 percent of Kenyans under 35 registered to vote in this election, and the 65 percent turnout was sharply below the 80 percent registered in the 2017 election.
The low turnout appears to have been a rejection of what many saw as a poor choice between candidates from their country’s discredited political elite.
In voting for Mr. Ruto, millions of Kenyans ignored charges he once faced at the International Criminal Court, which accused him a decade ago of fueling a storm of violence after the 2007 elections that nearly pushed Kenya into civil war.
The charges included murder, stalking and forcing people to leave their homes, but the case was dropped in 2016. Government of Kenya – Mr. Ruto was Vice President – enthusiastic in what the court called “witness interference and political interference”.
Mr. Ruto ran not only against Mr. Odinga, but, in fact, against his own boss, Mr. Kenyatta, whom he accused of betrayal for supporting Mr. Odinga.
Instead of voting for his chosen successor, Mr. Kenyatta received a humiliating reprimand from voters in his heartland, in the Mount Kenya region, where ethnic Kikuyu have rejected his allies across the board. The results showed that even at the polling station where Mr. Kenyatta cast his vote on Tuesday, Mr. Ruto won an overwhelming majority of votes.
Debilitating economic problems provided a bleak backdrop for Tuesday’s vote. In recent years, the tourism-dependent economy has been hit first by the coronavirus pandemic and then by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, driving food and fuel prices even higher amid the global economic slowdown.
“Cornmeal, cooking oil, cooking gas, everything is on the rise,” Abzed Osman, an actor who also works in tourism, said Tuesday as he queued to vote in the Nairobi district of Kibera, Africa’s largest slum town.
By Monday evening in Kisumu County, one of Mr Odinga’s strongholds in western Kenya, hundreds of protesters eager to see the results began demonstrating and burning tires, eyewitnesses say.
A few hours later, Dennis Onsarigo, a spokesman for Mr. Odinga, stated that the candidate planned to address the nation on Tuesday.
Declan Walsh as well as Matthew Mpouk Bigg reported from Nairobi, and Abdi Latif Dahir from Eldoret.