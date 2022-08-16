type here...
Kenya begins to digest the results of a fierce election

KISUMU, Kenya — After a tumultuous political day in Kenya on Tuesday, the country began to come to terms with the reality of newly elected President William Ruto, a sharply divided electorate and uncertainty about how the apparent loser in the election would react to defeat. in a country of key importance to the economy and stability of East Africa.

Mr. Ruto, who is currently Vice President, quickly came out in a speech and press conference on Monday to cement his new status after he was declared the winner of last Tuesday’s election with 50.49 percent of the vote. . He called for unity and said that after a hard-fought campaign, “there is no room for revenge”. On Tuesday, he was greeted with a string of flattering headlines in Kenyan newspapers.

In a choreographed sequence of statements, he also offered an olive branch to supporters of his main opponent, Raila Odinga, a former prime minister and leader of the opposition who was thwarted four times by his attempts to win the presidential election.

But two main factors kept the electorate on their toes. The first was a disturbing split in the electoral commission, with four of its seven members saying on Monday they could not agree with the results given the non-transparent nature of the vote count. Their statement was made even before Mr. Ruto was declared the winner, and is likely to feature in any legal challenge to the election results.

Secondly, it is the silence of Mr. Odinga. He is scheduled to hold a press conference later Tuesday, but one of his top aides called the campaign headquarters Monday a “crime scene.”

Previous elections in Kenya, a closely watched democracy in Africa and beyond, led to organized violence.

Since the 2007 elections, at least 1,200 people have been killed and about 600,000 others have been forced to flee their homes. This time, religious and civic leaders, as well as much of the political class and security forces, stressed the importance of recognizing the results and resolving disputes through the courts.

“We are waiting for Baba to speak,” said Wycliffe Oburu, a 23-year-old supporter of Mr. Odinga, using the name often given to the veteran opposition leader. “We cannot lose this election.”

On Tuesday morning, the election commission officially announced Mr. Ruto as president-elect in a special edition of the government’s Kenya Gazette, apparently intended to highlight the legitimacy of the results announced the day before.

Many of Mr. Odinga’s supporters view Mr. Ruto and his call for Kenya, a country Mr. Ruto calls a “nation of businessmen,” with extreme suspicion. And for voters in western Kenya, Mr. Odinga’s ethnic stronghold, where many people say they’ve been excluded from the presidency since independence, Monday’s announcement of Mr. Ruto’s victory stung.

In towns on the eastern fringes of western Kenya’s Kisumu district, soot from burned tires, as well as stones and sticks, were strewn across the streets on Tuesday, indicative of protests the night before. Large rocks and boulders could also be seen along the main road from Kisumu, a city on the shores of Lake Victoria, to Busia, which is close to the Ugandan border.

Witnesses said protesters on the highway clashed overnight with police, according to witnesses and young people crowding at bus stops and shops on Tuesday waiting for Mr. Odinga to speak. There were no other reports of clashes, although newspapers reported Tuesday that an election commissioner in Embakasi, a district east of the capital Nairobi, was found dead after disappearing. It was not immediately clear whether his death was related to the vote.

The key to any challenge to the results will be any evidence that the vote or count was materially flawed. Mr Odinga challenged the results of the 2017 election, which he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta, in the Supreme Court, which ruled that the election should be annulled and re-run. Three months later, Mr. Kenyatta won again, although Mr. Odinga asked his supporters to boycott the vote. Mr. Kenyatta this time supported Mr. Odinga in a move that spoke of the changing alliances that are the hallmark of Kenya’s politics.

Tuesday’s announcement by the respected election observation group, which includes civic and religious groups, could complicate Mr. Odinga’s task. The group conducted its own analysis of the published results and concluded that they were generally accurate.

detailed statement concluded that the results the group saw were “consistent” with the results given by the Electoral Commission.

Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Kisumu, and Declan Walsh as well as Matthew Mpouk Bigg from Nairobi, Kenya.

