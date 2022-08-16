Kenya begins to digest the results of a fierce election

Many of Mr. Odinga’s supporters view Mr. Ruto and his call for Kenya, a country Mr. Ruto calls a “nation of businessmen,” with extreme suspicion. And for voters in western Kenya, Mr. Odinga’s ethnic stronghold, where many people say they’ve been excluded from the presidency since independence, Monday’s announcement of Mr. Ruto’s victory stung.

In towns on the eastern fringes of western Kenya’s Kisumu district, soot from burned tires, as well as stones and sticks, were strewn across the streets on Tuesday, indicative of protests the night before. Large rocks and boulders could also be seen along the main road from Kisumu, a city on the shores of Lake Victoria, to Busia, which is close to the Ugandan border.

Witnesses said protesters on the highway clashed overnight with police, according to witnesses and young people crowding at bus stops and shops on Tuesday waiting for Mr. Odinga to speak. There were no other reports of clashes, although newspapers reported Tuesday that an election commissioner in Embakasi, a district east of the capital Nairobi, was found dead after disappearing. It was not immediately clear whether his death was related to the vote.

The key to any challenge to the results will be any evidence that the vote or count was materially flawed. Mr Odinga challenged the results of the 2017 election, which he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta, in the Supreme Court, which ruled that the election should be annulled and re-run. Three months later, Mr. Kenyatta won again, although Mr. Odinga asked his supporters to boycott the vote. Mr. Kenyatta this time supported Mr. Odinga in a move that spoke of the changing alliances that are the hallmark of Kenya’s politics.

Tuesday’s announcement by the respected election observation group, which includes civic and religious groups, could complicate Mr. Odinga’s task. The group conducted its own analysis of the published results and concluded that they were generally accurate.