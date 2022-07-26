New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials said the funds are available to help boost Kentucky’s tourism industry, which has been decimated by visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said in a statement Monday that the state will allocate $75 million over the next few weeks to help eligible tourism companies that apply and show impact from the virus. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was appropriated by the General Assembly earlier this year.

It is distributed in four ways. Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million to statewide marketing and $10 million to multicounty cooperation.

“Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest in and support our travel partners across the Commonwealth as we see our economy grow and our communities and our people reap the benefits,” Beshear said.